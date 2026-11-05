Warm weekend in the forecast for Atascadero

Saturday’s forecasted high temperature is 80

– Sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees are in the forecast for Atascadero this weekend, followed by showers late next week, according to Weather Underground.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 74 degrees and a low of 43. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 43.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be sunny with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 45, and Sunday, Nov. 8, will be mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 45.

Next week starts warm. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 48, and Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 48. Wednesday, Nov. 11, will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 50, with 0.13 inches of rain in the forecast.

Showers are in the forecast for Thursday, Nov. 12, with a high of 69 degrees, a low of 48 and 0.4 inches of rain. Friday, Nov. 13, will be partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a low of 47. A few showers are in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 14, with a high of 65 degrees, a low of 44 and an expected 0.36 inches of rain.