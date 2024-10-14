Templeton PAC hosts one-night performance of ‘It Takes Two’

Mark Pietri (left) and Michael Kaplan (right).

Show explores the complexities of love through 19 original songs and spoken word pieces

– The musical revue It Takes Two, originally planned for the summer season, will take place at the Templeton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The show, which was postponed due to cast illness, will now have a one-night performance following a successful run at By the Sea Productions in Morro Bay earlier this year.

It Takes Two, created by Michael Kaplan and Mark Pietri, a theatrical songwriting duo based in San Luis Obispo County, explores the complexities of love through 19 original songs and spoken word pieces. The 80-minute show features a talented cast and highlights themes of relationships, both successful and failed, through music and storytelling.

Mark Pietri (left), Sholly Von Stein (middle), and Kelly Graves Fitzgerald (right).

Kaplan, who collaborated with Pietri on the show, explained, “It Takes Two delves into the nature of relationships: the ones that work, the ones that don’t, and the ones we’re not able to ever forget. I laid it all out, the lyrics, the stories, the melodies, and handed it to Mark to write the music and the harmonies. Sometimes he’d tweak what I wrote, and other times we started over from scratch. The end result was a finished musical revue, that is portable and adaptable to be performed at a variety of venues.”

Kaplan first began developing the revue after his divorce and subsequent experiences with love. He described how these events inspired the show’s lyrics and melodies. “I could come up with the lyrics and melodies, because my talent is in creating or concocting catchy tunes, but I needed help with the arrangement of the music,” he said. He eventually connected with Pietri through Craigslist, who helped arrange and improve the songs, write original tunes, and provide feedback. Kaplan and Pietri have since worked together on three shows, with Pietri increasingly contributing to the musical composition.

Sholly Von Stein, Mark Pietri, Michael Kaplan, Ritchie Bermudez, and Kelly Graves Fitzgerald.

The show features two couples: one in their 30s, played by Kelly Graves Fitzgerald and Ritchie Bermudez, and one over 55, played by Kaplan and Sholly Von Stein, with Pietri accompanying them on piano. Initially, Kaplan did not plan to perform, but he later decided to join the cast, taking singing lessons to prepare. He said, “When you write a love song or a ballad of heartbreak, there’s no hiding your vulnerability, and you hope it resonates with people.” The show’s February debut in Morro Bay was met with sold-out crowds and positive reviews, with audiences connecting to the themes of love and heartbreak.

The one-night performance on Oct. 26 will take place at the Templeton PAC at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.