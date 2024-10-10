Open in App
    Obituary of Edward Harris Chidlaw, 94

    By News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bK56h_0w1s0nWB00
    Edward Harris Chidlaw.

    – Edward Harris Chidlaw, age 94, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Edward was born in Fresno.

    He worked in the district attorney’s office in Madera and later along moved on to city attorney for Chowchilla. He was a superior court judge in San Luis Obispo for many years.

    He enjoyed weekends in Madera County and was very active in Jackass Rock Camp starting with building it. He was also very active as a Lion Club member in Chowchilla.

    He was on the San Luis Obispo County Fair boards for years as well as a member of the War Birds Museum in Paso Robles. He enjoyed watching planes!

    Edward was preceded in death by his wife Emily.

    He is survived by his children

    Greg Chidlaw, Chris Chidlaw, Cynthia Chidlaw Diaz, and husband John.

    He is also survived by his granddaughter Ashley Diaz.

    Two great grandkids Catalina Norwood and Michael Norwood.

    Stepchildren David Biggers wife Phyllis and Diane Deems husband Mark.

    Two granddaughters Katie Biggers Leonardo and Danica Deems.

    He lived a very full and happy life among those who loved him. He will truly be missed.

    Family will be holding a private burial

    The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to [email protected] with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

