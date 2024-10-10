Obituary of Edward Harris Chidlaw, 94

Edward Harris Chidlaw.

– Edward Harris Chidlaw, age 94, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Edward was born in Fresno.

He worked in the district attorney’s office in Madera and later along moved on to city attorney for Chowchilla. He was a superior court judge in San Luis Obispo for many years.

He enjoyed weekends in Madera County and was very active in Jackass Rock Camp starting with building it. He was also very active as a Lion Club member in Chowchilla.

He was on the San Luis Obispo County Fair boards for years as well as a member of the War Birds Museum in Paso Robles. He enjoyed watching planes!

Edward was preceded in death by his wife Emily.

He is survived by his children

Greg Chidlaw, Chris Chidlaw, Cynthia Chidlaw Diaz, and husband John.

He is also survived by his granddaughter Ashley Diaz.

Two great grandkids Catalina Norwood and Michael Norwood.

Stepchildren David Biggers wife Phyllis and Diane Deems husband Mark.

Two granddaughters Katie Biggers Leonardo and Danica Deems.

He lived a very full and happy life among those who loved him. He will truly be missed.

Family will be holding a private burial

