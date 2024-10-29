Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    The surprise candidate that could be an option for Oklahoma if the Sooners fire Brent Venables

    By Zach Ragan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWu2F_0wQvmED000

    The Oklahoma Sooners aren't expected to fire head coach Brent Venables after the 2024 season, but with the way the season has gone for OU, it can't be completely ruled out.

    Venables is in his third season at Oklahoma. He went 6-7 in his first season in 2022 before seemingly getting the program on track in 2023, going 10-3 with a big win over the Texas Longhorns.

    Unfortunately for Venables and the Sooners, the program is trending the wrong way in 2024. Through the first eight games of the season, Oklahoma is 4-4. The Sooners are currently in the midst of a three game losing streak. And all four of their losses this season have come by double digits.

    Oklahoma should take care of business this weekend against Maine. Then the Sooners have games remaining at Missouri, at home against Alabama, and at LSU. There's a very real chance that Oklahoma doesn't reach bowl eligibility in 2024. And if that happens, I think Venables' seat will get extremely hot. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Sooners make a change if Oklahoma can't get to six wins.

    Many fans and media assume if Venables gets the boot that Oklahoma's first call will be to Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel, a former Sooners quarterback who spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach in Norman under former OU head coach Bob Stoops (Stoops fired Heupel after the 2014 season).

    I'm sure Oklahoma would gauge Heupel's interest, but I think he'd likely stay put in Knoxville ( for reasons outlined here ).

    So if not Heupel, then who?

    One potential candidate that could gain some serious steam is current South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

    Beamer is 24-21 through his first 45 games at South Carolina. It can be tough to win in Columbia, and Beamer's had some tough losses, but he's also had some exciting wins (wins against top 10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson in 2022...plus the Gamecocks nearly beat LSU and Alabama earlier this season). Earlier this month, South Carolina beat Oklahoma 35-9 in Norman.

    Before landing the head coaching job at South Carolina, Beamer was Oklahoma's tight ends coach/assistant head coach for three seasons. He spoke highly of his time at Oklahoma before playing the Sooners a few weeks ago.

    "I'd be lying if there weren't (going to be) emotions," said Beamer of his return to Norman in 2024. "The hotel that we will be staying in, is the hotel that I lived in for the first three weeks until I found a temporary place to live. I'm so appreciative of my time there and thankful to Lincoln Riley for giving me an opportunity. Thankful for the great players that I was around...It will be a lot of memories...The biggest thing for me is the appreciation and gratitude for my time out there and the people I was around."

    Beamer's done a nice job of creating a solid culture at South Carolina. And he's done a good job on the recruiting trail, despite constantly battling for recruits with programs like Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

    South Carolina is one of the toughest jobs in the country, but Beamer has managed to make it to a fourth season. His résumé isn't perfect, but Beamer could be an interesting option for the Sooners if they decide to make a change after the 2024 season.

    Related: There's a big flaw with the 12-team College Football Playoff and it could impact the Tennessee Vols

    Related Search

    KnoxvilleOklahoma SoonersBrent VenablesBob stoopsAmerican footballBrent Venables coaching

    Comments / 15

    Add a Comment
    Brent Sanner
    16h ago
    Trash article. BV isn’t going anywhere. Maybe you should check your sources because this whole thing is ridiculous. OU needs an offensive coordinator, period. Defense is just fine and BV can’t help it if so many players have gone down with injuries.
    Steve Harrison
    1d ago
    Barry switzer, Oklahoma magic 🎩
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lincoln Riley Under Fire After Perplexing USC Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Arch Manning learns fate as Texas coach reveals Quinn Ewers stance
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    $51 Million College Football Head Coach On Hot Seat Despite Winning Record
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Sooners HC Brent Venables attempts to answer the question everyone is asking regarding 2025 season
    A to Z Sports20 hours ago
    Arch Manning Sends Two-Word Message After SEC Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Why clocks won't go back for daylight savings in two US states this weekend
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    College Football Fans are going ballistic with Latest AP Poll Rankings
    FanSided2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals 'Dangerous Situation' for College Football Playoff Contender
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables keeps it real and authentic when talking about the struggles of 2024
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Names SEC Coach Who Might Leave After 'Dumpster Fire of a Season'
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Drew Barrymore Says Matthew McConaughey Would “Drink Tequila” And Host “Bongo-Playing Parties” While Filming ‘Boys On The Side’
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Maverik rebranding all Kum & Go stores in Oklahoma
    cstoredive.com1 day ago
    Tom Brady breaks silence after Gisele Bundchen pregnancy news with wistful post
    HELLO2 days ago
    Tornadoes, Damaging Winds & Large Hail Likely; Central Plains/MS Valley; October 30th, 2024
    National Weather Force21 hours ago
    Sanctuary city sending thousands of migrants back to Texas by plane, bus
    Fox News2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Will Jackson Arnold be back for Oklahoma Football in 2025?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Oklahoma Seeks New Operator For Former Blackwell Northern
    railfan.com2 days ago
    College Football Program Expected To Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Thunder’s fatal flaw that will doom 2025 NBA championship chances
    ClutchPoints1 day ago
    New Video Shows Star College Running Back Ollie Gordon Held Back From Fighting Baylor After Loss
    BroBible2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    International Delight Recalls More Than 10,000 Coffee Creamers Across 13 States
    Allrecipes.com1 day ago
    Answer from Josh Heupel during weekly press conference shows the Tennessee Vols are avoiding a potentially costly mistake
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith offers high-profile replacement for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Former Tennessee Vols player named as one of college football's top transfer portal prospects
    A to Z Sports17 hours ago
    Potential flip candidate will visit Tennessee for Vols' game against Kentucky Wildcats
    A to Z Sports23 hours ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy