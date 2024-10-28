A Colts player on the last year of his contract showed the team he deserves an extension in Week 8 vs. the Texans

The Indianapolis Colts couldn't pull out the win in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.



However, a defensive player in the last year of his contract had an incredible game and showed the team he deserves a contract extension. He has also earned my Colts Week 8 Player of the Week, and that player is Edge Rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.

Colts Week 8 Player of the Week: Dayo Odeyingbo

Dayo Odeyingbo, or "Hurricane" Dayo, came to play in Week 8 and wrecked the Texans' offense on multiple occasions. He ended Week 8 with four total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and, of course, his impressive forced and recovered fumble, which you can see in the video above.



The Colts drafted Odeyingbo with the 54th pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his first three seasons, he appeared in 44 games and recorded 75 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss. With the Colts already investing so much on the defensive line, some assumed Odeyingbo would be allowed to walk when he becomes a free agent after the season. However, due to injuries on the line, Odeyingbo's number continues to get called, and he showed today how dynamic he can be.



The Colts have Laiatu Latu on a rookie contract for the next three (or four seasons), and they picked up 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye's fifth-year option in the offseason, which means he's under contract for one more season after this year. The Colts will most likely have to choose between Odeyingbo and veteran Samson Ebukam, who is spending this season on the IR after tearing his Achilles in training camp. Odeyingbo is the younger option and seems to be a better fit with the Colts' current roster timeline that they are building. But ultimately, it will be up to the Colts brass to make that decision this offseason.

