    Notre Dame unintentionally proves just how terrible New York's NFL teams are in 2024

    By Ryan Roberts,

    1 days ago

    It was a glorious day for (12) Notre Dame football , dismantling the undefeated (24) Navy Midshipmen 51-14 in a neutral site game at MetLife Stadium. The offense was humming for the Irish, exploding for 466 yards and six touchdowns. Add in another fumble recovery for a score, as well as a field goal, and you have a blowout.

    As it turns out, that offensive success that the Irish had on Saturday was pretty rare for that stadium, at least this season. In a post from the Irish Tribune , they pointed out that the seven touchdowns Notre Dame scored were more than both the New York Giants and New York Jets have scored in MetLife this season in seven games.

    The Irish were led by quarterback Riley Leonard, who combined for 261 yards and three total touchdowns despite not playing at all in the fourth quarter. Star sophomore running Jeremiyah Love also scored two touchdowns on the ground, as did freshman Kedren Young.

    After that massive victory over Navy, the Notre Dame offense is now averaging 36.8 points per game on the season. That unit had so many struggles early on in the season, but it is really rounding into form over the last few weeks. They have local fans around MetLife a little fast or offensive success, which hopefully is a precursor for their home teams in the future.

