Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Oklahoma's defensive efforts against the run not enough to overcome Ole Miss' explosiveness through the air

    By AJ Schulte,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2mrN_0wNe7FRl00

    I continue to be blown away by how much better Oklahoma's defense has played this season. This defense even just two years ago was constantly out-gapped, couldn't tackle, was abysmal in their run fits, and got bullied routinely at the line of scrimmage. Now, it's a completely different unit on the opposite of that spectrum.

    Their efforts in this area shined against Ole Miss. Oklahoma's defensive line bullied Ole Miss's offensive line, creating a 13% havoc rate, generating nine tackles for loss, and holding Ole Miss to a whopping 11th percentile EPA/Rush.

    Related: Oklahoma Sooners offense shows signs of life in 26-14 loss against Ole Miss Rebels in Week 9

    Ole Miss tried to get the ground game going, running 31 times on the day. Yet, the Rebels were only able to muster just 69 yards on those carries, averaging just 2.2 yards per rush. The Sooners held Ole Miss to their lowest rushing total on the season, with nearly 30 fewer rushing yards than they had in their loss to Kentucky earlier this month.

    The Rebels even tried shifting their run game and personnel to try and create wins on the ground. They played their highest 12-personnel rate of the season at 39%, but even that failed to produce results.

    Yet, all their efforts against the run were for naught, as Ole Miss was able to take advantage of a couple of busted coverages to create enough through the air to put the Sooners away 26-14.

    As has been the case all season, Oklahoma's defense did their part for most of the game. Ole Miss had just a 55% success rate through the air and a negative EPA passing. The Sooners' defense held Ole Miss to its lowest EPA/play of the season.

    Still, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 311 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels offense did just enough to win.

    At the end of the day, the Sooners not forcing a single turnover and turning just one pressure into a sack proved to be the difference maker. They are getting better at pressuring the quarterback, but they have to continue improving at finishing plays up front in the pass game for the team to take that next step.

    Still, the turnaround and effort of this defense are to be commended and is starting to become the biggest feather in the cap of Brent Venables.

    Related Search

    Ole Miss offenseOklahoma defenseDefensive line performanceCollege footballOklahoma SoonersAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ole Miss fans get some bad news from Lane Kiffin ahead of critical Week 9 SEC matchup against Oklahoma
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reflects on how the biggest wildcard did after loss to Ole Miss
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Kalen DeBoer names the next step for Alabama to get back in the College Football Playoff conversation
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Bears HC Matt Eberflus shockingly defended one of the worst play-calling decisions OC Shane Waldron made in Week 8
    A to Z Sports13 hours ago
    Michigan HC Sherrone Moore and Donovan Edwards were absolutely hilarious together following huge win over Michigan State
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Oregon Ducks' latest win shows dominance in crucial area that has them poised for CFP run
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Free agent WR Michael Thomas makes simple statement about Saints' struggles on social media
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Former Saints QB Jameis Winston rubs salt in New Orleans’ wound as their losing streak continues
    A to Z Sports9 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two of the Packers’ most valuable players face crucial injury assessments ahead of Lions game
    A to Z Sports9 hours ago
    Cowboys finally make roster decision fans have been waiting for, will probably demote big-name player
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Oklahoma Sooners Fans Call For Big Coach Firing Following 26-14 Loss
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    From bizarre hire to the best defensive coordinator in college football, Al Golden has done miraculous things for the Notre Dame defense
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Packers HC Matt LaFleur is happy about the wins, but he wants something different for the next few weeks
    A to Z Sports13 hours ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz5 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Broncos role player just got horrific news from the NFL that's going to hurt when he looks at his bank account
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Week 8 broadcast map: Vikings fans still have a lot to watch on Sunday
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Former Tennessee Vols standout goes viral for 'full send' moment that resulted in a bad penalty
    A to Z Sports10 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Denver may ease needle exchange restrictions near schools and day cares
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has candid reaction to Dak Prescott's couple of interceptions vs 49ers
    A to Z Sports16 hours ago
    Longhorns fans show up in droves to give Texas football huge home-like feel on the road vs. Vanderbilt
    A to Z Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy