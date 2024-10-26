Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Broncos role player just got horrific news from the NFL that's going to hurt when he looks at his bank account

    By Justin Churchill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IF7HQ_0wNdwlDS00

    We have seen it now for several weeks - the NFL is cracking down on fines. And, man, they are not scared to fine players a ton of money for some of the smallest things. And, they think this will fix some of the issues we are seeing today, but, it won't.

    In the Denver Broncos' case, one of their role players, and really a guy who doesn't get paid as much as a lot of the guys, certainly not as much as the stars, is being fined a pretty hefty amount.

    Denver Broncos' Levi Wallace fined

    First, it was defensive lineman Malcolm Roach with a very hefty fine for making a "violent gesture" after a play. That was his second time being fined in the last three weeks. Now, it's cornerback Levi Wallace, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

    Wallace is not on a very big contract, so, when he sees his fine, it could hurt his heart a bit.

    According to According to NFL.com on their gameday operations and fines page, Wallace had an Unnecessary Roughness penalty, which was a hip-drop tackle that will cost him $7,181.

    That's a lot of money for a guy who is making just $1.2 million this year.

    Wallace did that against the New Orleans Saints last week. Now, they are set to play the Carolina Panthers this week in what should be an easy game before they play the Kansas City Chiefs next week, and then the Atlanta Falcons in what makes up a two-game stretch of two tough teams.

    Related: NFL punishes Denver Broncos player for the second time in three weeks with news he didn't want to hear

    Related Search

    Nfl finesDenver BroncosUnnecessary roughness penaltyAmerican footballPlayer salariesLevi Wallace

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Karl Stecher
    10h ago
    Hefty amount??? That fine isn’t even one percent of his salary
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Peyton Manning's Wife Looked Stunning In Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers Walked Off Field While Jets Lined Up For One More Play as Time Expired
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Everyone Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Jets Loss to Patriots
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    World reacts as Russell Wilson takes a shot at Sean Payton
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Legendary NBA Star Charles Barkley Changed Political Parties
    The Spun1 day ago
    WNBA star admits truth about Caitlin Clark
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Shedeur Sanders Predicted to Replace $230 Million NFL Quarterback
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Furious That Ben Affleck Is Taking Good Care Of Himself After Their Divorce
    BroBible7 days ago
    'I don't think you can talk about it enough' - 49ers rave about big 2024 positive that fueled win over Cowboys
    A to Z Sports7 hours ago
    Seattle Seahawks Teammates Fight Each Other During Heated Altercation After Bonehead Penalty
    BroBible1 day ago
    Packers receive update after MRI on quarterback Jordan Love's groin
    A to Z Sports6 hours ago
    NFL punishes Packers player ahead of Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Jeopardy! winner Will Wallace stuns Ken Jennings with ‘dangerous’ wagers that leads to landslide victory on his 4th game
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Raiders Get Their First Shot to Implement the 'Mahomes Rules'
    Las Vegas Raiders On SI2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explains underwhelming ending to comeback bid vs 49ers
    A to Z Sports14 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark revelation that spelled trouble for fired Christie Sides
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Bears HC Matt Eberflus shockingly defended one of the worst play-calling decisions OC Shane Waldron made in Week 8
    A to Z Sports14 hours ago
    Sean Payton Confronted by Panthers on Field for Late-Game Actions
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Michael Jackson Once Crashed One of Diddy’s Parties as Disgraced Rapper Says ‘Mike Was Smooth’: This Is ‘Not a Good Look’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis sent a very emotional email to ESPN this week
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Cowboys finally make roster decision fans have been waiting for, will probably demote big-name player
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Tom Brady Goes Viral for Comment on Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Caboose’
    Heavy.com20 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    “Weaponized Incompetence” — Woman Records Herself Refusing to Do Coworker’s Job in Viral Clip
    Distractify4 days ago
    Bo Nix breaks franchise record as Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Week 8 broadcast map: Vikings fans still have a lot to watch on Sunday
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Oregon Ducks' latest win shows dominance in crucial area that has them poised for CFP run
    A to Z Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy