Broncos role player just got horrific news from the NFL that's going to hurt when he looks at his bank account

We have seen it now for several weeks - the NFL is cracking down on fines. And, man, they are not scared to fine players a ton of money for some of the smallest things. And, they think this will fix some of the issues we are seeing today, but, it won't.

In the Denver Broncos' case, one of their role players, and really a guy who doesn't get paid as much as a lot of the guys, certainly not as much as the stars, is being fined a pretty hefty amount.

Denver Broncos' Levi Wallace fined

First, it was defensive lineman Malcolm Roach with a very hefty fine for making a "violent gesture" after a play. That was his second time being fined in the last three weeks. Now, it's cornerback Levi Wallace, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

Wallace is not on a very big contract, so, when he sees his fine, it could hurt his heart a bit.

According to According to NFL.com on their gameday operations and fines page, Wallace had an Unnecessary Roughness penalty, which was a hip-drop tackle that will cost him $7,181.

That's a lot of money for a guy who is making just $1.2 million this year.

Wallace did that against the New Orleans Saints last week. Now, they are set to play the Carolina Panthers this week in what should be an easy game before they play the Kansas City Chiefs next week, and then the Atlanta Falcons in what makes up a two-game stretch of two tough teams.

