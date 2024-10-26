Open in App
    Ole Miss fans get some bad news from Lane Kiffin ahead of critical Week 9 SEC matchup against Oklahoma

    By Travis May,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iVuS_0wN56uFh00

    Ole Miss got some bad news on Friday as Lane Kiffin and his staff released the updated injury report ahead of their SEC matchup against Oklahoma. Multiple injury updates across the offensive side of the ball were not great for the Rebels.

    First off, the most disappointing "out" designation, even if it was slightly predictable, was offensive tackle Jayden Williams. Kiffin confirmed he expected Jayden Williams back sometime this season earlier this week, and shared that there might be some "shuffling" along the offensive line as players returned to health. Ole Miss will have to wait at least one more week for Williams.

    Through four weeks of action this year Jayden Williams had not allowed a single sack on 148 snaps. Since his exit from the lineup quarterback Jaxson Dart has faced all kinds of pressure, including six sacks against LSU alone. His return would mean the world for Ole Miss' offensive success.

    Backup running back Matt jones was switched from questionable to out, meaning Ole Miss will be very thin at running back once again. Henry Parrish Jr. and Ulysses Bentley IV will have to carry things once again.

    Jones has been the team's second most productive running back this season, scoring three touchdowns on the ground and tallying well over 200 yards from scrimmage.

    Perhaps the most impactful injury update (or lack thereof) comes in the form of star wide receiver Tre Harris still maintaining his "questionable" designation. Harris has gotten dinged up a few times this season, including against LSU, so this isn't completely surprising. However, Harris' importance to Ole Miss' explosive passing game cannot be overstated.

    Harris leads all college football wide receivers with 987 yards on the season through just seven games while averaging nearly 17 yards per reception. No other Ole Miss wide receiver has even half that. If he can't go we'll see more Jordan Watkins mixing in with Cayden Lee and Juice Wells at wide receiver.

    We'll be back with more Ole Miss Rebels coverage here at A to Z Sports all season long! Follow me (@FF_TravisM) and A to Z Sports (@AtoZSportsNFL) on X for all the latest football news!

    Comments / 3

    buckwheat
    1d ago
    Yep…that 26 year old gal has his brain in the wrong place. He is too old to be saying that way.
    rere
    1d ago
    although. tre Harris is a HUGE benefit to the O...today our O went deep and had several step up to the call. may the injuries be healed soon. but I have no doubt , both sides of the ball will find a way to get it done. hotty toddy.
