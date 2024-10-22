Open in App
    Justin Jefferson proclaims big game is coming and Thursday night vs. Rams is perfect time for it

    By Tyler Forness,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCslb_0wHdJn9j00

    The Minnesota Vikings might have found their first loss on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, but they are still a top-five team in the National Football League.

    The Vikings still have one of the best defenses in the NFL across numerous metrics and an offense that put up big plays on the drop of a dime. One of those players that has helped generate explosiveness is the best wide receiver in the NFL Justin Jefferson.

    Justin Jefferson is ready for a breakout

    Despite being the best wide receiver in the NFL, Jefferson only has one game with 100+ yards receiving. It's not like the Vikings have ignored Jefferson, but they haven't had to do a whole lot to attack down the field with him with some of their big leads.

    ESPN's Kevin Seifert spoke with Jefferson on Tuesday and received a very confident answer.

    You can tell the Vikings are actively trying to get Jefferson involved. Quarterback Sam Darnold has the second-highest time to throw this season according to Fantasy Points Data . They are looking to take shots down the field and find Jefferson for explosive plays. His average depth of target (aDOT) is 12.5 yards and has 44.7% of the team's air yards.

    They have connected on explosive plays so far this season, including the 97-yard deep post against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Jefferson alluded to a potential breakout game against the Los Angeles Rams, who are 24th in EPA/play allowed. They aren't consistent in defending the pass and the Vikings could exploit them on a short week.

    Don't be surprised if Jefferson has a massive game on Sunday.

