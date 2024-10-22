Saints' struggles could earn them one of the top defensive players in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class

The New Orleans Saints may luck into an early draft pick in 2025. If their struggles continue on both sides of the football, that'll be the case. As of now, they hold a top eight selection.

Accordingly, some elite talent may be available if New Orleans stays in that range for round one.

Saints pick stud DL in early mock draft

In A to Z Sports' first official collaboration mock for the 2025 NFL Draft, New Orleans comes away with one of the top defenders in the class. The Saints picked seventh overall.

It is simply never too early for a mock draft, either.

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Saints defensive line isn't what it used to be, and their staple Cam Jordan is quickly approaching the end of his career. If the Saints end up with a top 10 pick I'm sure their fans would rather make the more flashy defensive line move, drafting an edge rusher. However, Graham is one of the best--if not the best--defensive prospects in this draft class. More than anything the Saints need to make sure they hit on this pick and land a true contributor with game wrecking upside for their defensive line. - Destin Adams

As Adams notes, the veteran talent simply is not the same for the Saints. Jordan has struggled mightily in 2024, and the Saints cannot afford to have him play a major role next season.

Inside, Bryan Bresee has been one of their best pass rushers, but his run defense remains a concern. Khalen Saunders has not filled that role gap, either.

The Saints' run defense has been the biggest surprising weakness for the team this year. Over the past handful of games, teams have run all over them, including a Denver Broncos team that had not ran the ball effectively for much of the season.

Graham is a piece that can change the game in that regard. He needs to add more pass rush moves to his repertoire, but he immediately makes the New Orleans DL quicker and more versatile.

Mason Graham is a high-motor defensive lineman with excellent quickness off the snap and a relentless pursuit of the ball. His ability to penetrate the backfield and disrupt both the run and pass game makes him a versatile and impactful player. Graham's wrestling background gives him superior leverage and balance, making him tough to handle in one-on-one matchups. However, he often relies more on raw power than refined technique, which can make him predictable against experienced offensive linemen. -- NFL Draft Buzz

We will see how the Saints' trade deadline and early offseason moves affect their draft outlook. They need upgrades in the trenches on offense and defense. No one could argue against that.

Regardless, Graham is a surefire top ten pick at this point in time and could step into an immediate impact role on New Orleans' defensive line in year one.

