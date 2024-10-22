Open in App
    Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables doesn't hold back on blaming himself for the struggles this season

    By Justin Churchill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3vSS_0wHdJik600

    The Oklahoma Sooners are not used to being this bad, especially on the offensive side of the ball. For as long as Lincoln Riley was the head coach, and really even when Bob Stoops was head coach, the Sooners had elite offenses. But, this year, they have an elite defense and a terrible offense.

    Under Riley, the defense was always bad, but they were still good enough to win games and make the College Football Playoffs or at least get very close. They were still able to make do with what they had on that side of the ball, despite being bad. And, it worked.

    This has been the exact opposite. Yes, they are still 4-3, but the wins they have had, besides Temple and Tulane, have been very close. The losses they have had, have been very bad. They are losing to teams they should beat, like the South Carolina Gamecocks, and even the Tennessee Volunteers , who just lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks , so that makes you feel even worse.

    The fans aren't taking this season well, and, they shouldn't. What's happening is in no way okay, especially with the history this program has. And no one is taking it harder than head coach Brent Venables.

    “I just feel sick," Venables said on his coaching show. "I’m the leader. Everything starts and ends with me… You hurt deeply for the players. You hurt deeply for your staff and their families…”

    The Sooners have to get things back on track because you certainly don't want things to snowball. And, hey, Venables listened to the fan base, he fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell and he made Jackson Arnold the starting quarterback. Now, the issues go beyond the coaching staff, so the offense may not get fixed right away.

    In fact, it probably won't be fixed. But, it's showing that the Sooners want to get back in the right direction. Venables taking the blame helps, too, even though the defense is legit.

    Related: Oklahoma Sooners have made up their mind again on the quarterback controversy

