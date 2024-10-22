Ohio State QB Will Howard’s reaction to the loss against Oregon should be exactly what Buckeye Nation wants to hear

Will Howard has played rather well since taking over at Ohio State this season as a graduate transfer from Kansas State. His last game out against Oregon was his first loss with the Buckeyes, which is always impactful with how important football is in Columbus .

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the senior quarterback shared how the team is responding to the narrow 32-31 loss. Ohio State had a bye week this past week.

"We're not going to forget about it, it's going to be in the back of our head and we're gonna use it,” Howard said. “Some of the issues that would've gotten swept under the rug. I want to look back and say, 'This is the reason we won a national championship.' Everything is still in front of us."

Howard pointed to the fact that If the Buckeyes squeaked out of Eugene, Oregon with a narrow win there would have been some small issues not focused on. Those small problems could come back to bite bigger at a later time, so that is important.

Ohio State had a chance to win it late, but Howard scrambled and slid just as the clock was expiring. Overall, it was a good game for the graduate transfer. Howard completed 28-of-35 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns while not turning the football over.

"Overall the mindset is, 'We can't let that happen again.' Definitely more of a pissed-off and ticked-off mentality. We didn't want to have to learn in this way, but we can't change the past, and it happened so we've gotta bounce back from it."

Next up for the Buckeyes is Nebraska (5-2) at home. The Cornhuskers are coming off of a 56-7 beat down handed to them by Indiana, so they’ll be trying to turn the tide a bit. Ohio State needs to come out of the bye week strong like good teams do.

