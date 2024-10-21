The NFL rewarded the Colts with an additional primetime matchup that their original schedule didn't include

The Indianapolis Colts picked up a big win in Week 7 over the Miami Dolphins to improve to 4-3 on the season.



Their upcoming stretch of games looks to be the toughest on their schedule. The NFL has decided to elevate one of their upcoming matchups into the Sunday Night Football slots.

The Colts' Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings was previously set to be played on the standard early slate at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The game has now been moved into the Sunday Night Football slot, which was previously scheduled for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles.



This brings the Colts' primetime slots up from one to two. With them also being scheduled to play on the road for Sunday Night Football for Week 11 against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. I'm sure the team and Colts fans would have liked to see one of their remaining home matchups flexed to primetime. However, if they can perform well in both of these matchups, it could push the NFL to give them more opportunities in the national spotlight in the coming years. And who knows, maybe they can get a few at home in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium for their fans to enjoy in person.

