    Three quarterbacks the Las Vegas Raiders could target before the trade deadline on November 5

    By Justin Churchill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBoT3_0wGDVlNk00

    The Las Vegas Raiders are in dire need of a new quarterback. Now, whether they will go for another one is a completely different conversation. But, if they want a chance at making the postseason, even at 2-5, it won't be with Gardner Minshew, who has been a turnover machine. His four turnovers last game against the Los Angeles Rams were the most he has ever had in a game.

    The Raiders have the most turnovers this season of any team by four, as they sit at 16 total, with the Tennessee Titans being second. That, matched with injuries, matched with penalties, is why the Raiders are as bad as they are on the offensive side of the ball. Oh, and because they just didn't get a great coordinator with a great scheme that matches what they already had on the roster.

    While the Raiders' chances at the playoff are slim to none, they may want to keep trying. No team, whether you believe this or not, wants to tank. No one plays to lose, especially when you're a professional. But, the Raiders need to, their wanting to and actually doing it is a whole other story.

    So, they could very well look for a starting-caliber quarterback at the deadline. Here are three guys they could possibly target:

    Three potential QB trade candidates for Raiders in 2024

    Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboys

    The Dallas Cowboys just gave Dak Prescott one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. Before giving him that contract, they traded for Lance, a former top-three pick in his draft class, from the San Francisco 49ers because they needed at least a bit of a backup plan if things didn't work out with Prescott.

    Now, they don't need him, and we saw in their preseason games that there is still a ton of potential with Lance. He makes the occasional mistake, but he has little to no experience in the NFL. The Raiders could take a swing on him and make him their starter if the Cowboys are willing to trade him away.

    I think there has to be interest there from the Raiders, though, and everything we know about this team says that when you think they will do one thing, they do something completely opposite. So, this could not even come close to happening. However, A to Z Dallas' Mauricio Rodriguez thinks it wouldn't take much to get him away from the Big D.

    The Cowboys should be ecstatic to receive a phone call inquiring for Trey Lance. He's been the emergency quarterback all season long under Cooper Rush, who beat Lance for the backup job before the preseason was even over. Since Lance is making over $5M this year and is not under contract beyond 2025, he should be very cheap in terms of trade compensation. A sixth or seventh-rounder should do the trick.

    Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

    The Raiders are looking for a young, talented quarterback who has the ability to make every throw. A guy that they can develop into a franchise quarterback. And, who is to say that can't still happen with Wilson at some point in his career? He has the talent, as we all saw in college at BYU, where he eventually took one pick ahead of Lance in the same 2021 NFL Draft class.

    He was taken that high for a reason. It hasn't yet worked out due to a handful of things, and maybe sitting out a year under Sean Payton has worked wonders for him. And, while he has been bad when he has started, I think he would be better than what Minshew has been.

    The only thing is, this would be a rivalry trade, so the Raiders would likely have to offer more for him than what they may want to give up. That's the divisional rivalry discount, that isn't much of an actual discount.

    Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

    Yes, I know, the same team as the last one, but there aren't many guys out there available for a trade that the Raiders would be willing to trade for. Maybe a familiar face in Stidham would be one, who played great during his time with the Raiders, and nearly beat the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

    He is more of a veteran than Wilson and Lance, as he was drafted two years before the two of them. And, he knows multiple systems and has shown that he can learn them, well enough to play when needed. Stidham is no scrub, and we have seen that firsthand. We also know he may not mind a change of scenery, as he was pretty mad about losing the job to Bo Nix.

    The Broncos only have a few options if they want to go this route. Luckily, I don't think they will go this route, but, with this team, you never know.

