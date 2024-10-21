Las Vegas Raiders rookie has already adopted the perfect mindset despite losing a lot early in his career

The Las Vegas Raiders have a rookie who is already one of the best players at his position in the entire league. If you want to be honest, and of course, a little non-biased, he has been the best player at his position this year with the league having a down year at the position.



Brock Bowers is him, as the kids say. He's already elite, and when you look at the stats, he's the best tight end in the league this year, with of course production at the position being down across the league. He's been too good, and even broke a handful of record on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, despite the team losing and the offense being terrible.

With the injuries the Raiders have had, it seems like he has only stepped up and played even better. You would think that him being the only player on the team really worth watching on that side of the ball, that the defense would hone in on him and try and lock him down while making everyone else play well. Well, if they are, it's not working.

Bowers has been the best offensive player on the team and it's really not close. But, he doesn't care about any of that. He just wants to win, and that's not happening this early in his career.

“I’d rather be winning games. I see stuff on Twitter, but our focus as a team is winning games. Need to get on that track," Bowers said after the loss.

Bowers is not a man of many words. He pretty much only cares about football, and you have to think he's probably not very happy with what's going on. Not only was his high school team dominant the entire time he was there, but his college team, too.

He won two National Championships at Georgia. He is not used to losing this much. Unless my math and research are wrong, he lost a total of two games in his college career, and those two were championship bowl games.

However, even so, he has still seemed to adopt a great mindset as a rookie. He will be a guy the Raiders lean on and build around. Whoever the next young quarterback is, he will have the perfect weapon.

Bowes and the Raiders will play the Kansas City Chiefs next, and then the Cincinnati Bengals before they get back to playing a bad team in the Miami Dolphins, and then right back to the tough part of the schedule with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs again.

