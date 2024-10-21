Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    National pundit has illogical take on Tennessee Vols' playoff chances after win over Alabama

    By Craig Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWkob_0wFv0BAP00

    The Tennessee Vols picked up a signature win on Saturday night, toppling the Alabama Crimson Tide 24-17 inside Neyland Stadium. The victory improved Tennessee to 6-1 (3-1) on the season and moved them squarely back into the college football playoff picture.

    Well, in most pundits' minds, at least.  Don't count CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm among those logical thinkers.

    Palm put out his college football playoff projection on Sunday, and...well, it's almost like that Tennessee-Alabama game mattered zero to him. Palm has the Tide in and the Vols out . And not only does Palm have the Tide in, he has them as the 8 seed, which means they would get to host a playoff game.

    Even more baffling, Palm says it's TENNESSEE and not ALABAMA, who already has two losses, who has work left to do to get in.

    Huh?

    Tennessee has a far clearer path to get to 10-2 than Alabama.  The Vols - with a loss to play with - host Kentucky, Mississippi State, and UTEP and go to Georgia and Vanderbilt.  The Crimson Tide - with no margin for error - play Missouri, Mercer, and Auburn at home and go to LSU and Oklahoma.  Now, granted, anything can happen in the SEC this year, but one of these paths is not like the other.

    That all being said, it looks like Palm is projecting a 2022 situation, where Tennessee and Alabama both ended their seasons at 10-2, but the playoff committee made Tennessee 6 and Alabama 5 despite the Vols winning 52-49 over the Crimson Tide that year.

    Still, Palm's projection is kind of a mess beyond that similarity for a number of reasons.  He's apparently assuming Tennessee will lose to Georgia, which would put the Vols at 10-2 if they win the rest of their games.  LSU and Texas A&M already have a loss each, and they play this weekend, so one of those teams will pick up loss #2, which Palm sees A&M winning. He also sees Alabama giving LSU another loss.

    However, one of Texas or Texas A&M is going to end up losing late in the season (they play on November 30, two weeks after Tennessee-Georgia) and will pick up loss #2 (at best) in the process.  If A&M loses, that would mean A&M's best win would be over Missouri or LSU, who are out of the field, while Tennessee has a win over Alabama, who's supposedly in the field.  If Texas loses and ends up 10-2, they'd have no wins over anyone in the field, with their best wins over Michigan and Oklahoma looking very ordinary now. And there's no way the committee would want to rematch Texas A&M and Texas just a few weeks later if they could avoid it.

    College football playoff predictions are an inexact science, to be somewhat fair, especially at this point with a lot of football left to play. However, there should be some semblance of logic attached to them.  Clearly Palm missed that memo.

    Related: Paul Finebaum takes a dig at Tennessee Vols in aftermath of win over Alabama

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Joan Thomas
    2d ago
    Vanderbilt beat Bama so why isUT so excited !!!!’
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brian Kelly shares secret behind Blake Baker's transformation of LSU Tigers defense ahead of Texas A&M game
    A to Z Sports23 hours ago
    Alabama radio booth goes viral for making strange accusation about Tennessee
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Tennessee Vols will see a trend some players don't like continue against Kentucky next weekend
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Josh Heupel just got a big reminder of why being the head coach at Oklahoma would never be a good idea for him
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Former Alabama QB takes the bait regarding conspiracy theory from Tennessee Vols' win over Crimson Tide
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Packers latest moves show brilliance from Brian Gutekunst in manipulating roster flexibility
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Tennessee Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WSIX 97.9 The BIG 982 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Ravens legend Ed Reed takes a strong stance about NFL Guardian Caps during 'ManningCast'
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Oklahoma Sooners, Brent Venables finally do what fans have been asking them to do for weeks
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    'We're designing bad plays' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones basically just threw his coaching staff under the bus
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    NFL Hall of Famer who didn't even go to Tennessee enjoys 'victory cigar' after Vols' win against Alabama
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum takes a dig at Tennessee Vols in aftermath of win over Alabama
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Texas vs. Vanderbilt Kick-Off Time Set: How to Watch & Betting Odds
    Texas Longhorns On SI2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Yellowstone-region grizzlies are dying at a near-record pace. Managers aren’t alarmed.
    WyoFile22 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives hard-hitting 49ers defender a taste of his own medicine
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Josh Heupel dropped a legendary quote in the locker room at halftime of Tennessee's win against Alabama
    A to Z Sports19 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Week 8 Lions power ranking roundup, Lions move into a deluxe apartment in the sky
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy