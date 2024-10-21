Open in App
    A to Z Sports

    The Bears will have an important injury situation to monitor leading up to Week 8 matchup against the Commanders

    By Kole Noble,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5EjZ_0wFSv2o000

    The bye week is officially over for the Chicago Bears as the team returns to the facilities today to begin preparation for their next game on the schedule.

    All eyes will be on the Bears' Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, a game the league flexed last week into a nationwide slot.

    The matchup is expected to feature the top two rookie quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, going head-to-head for the first time, at least that's what we are now hoping for.

    During the Commanders' Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Commanders electrifying rookie passer left the game early and did not return with a ribs injury. Veteran Marcus Mariota finished the game in his place throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 34 yards.

    Daniels was injured at some point on the team's opening drive and was visibly upset on the sideline before heading into the locker room with trainers.

    However, later in the game, Daniels returned to the Commanders sideline after being ruled out which much higher spirits to watch the remainder of the win.

    After the game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn didn't provide the most comforting update for his rookie quarterback. Quinn noted that Daniels will have more tests on Monday and his practice status will be something the Bears will have to monitor closely throughout the week.

    Daniels has been absolutely shredding opposing defenses through the air and on the ground with his legs during the first six games of the season. He's an incredibly tough player to defend and someone the Bears will have to be ready for no matter what.

    As good as Daniels is on the field, everyone in Chicago will be hoping he can suit up for this matchup on Sunday. This will be the first of many duels between Williams and Daniels and the outcome of this game could have major AP Offensive Rookie of the Year implications by the time the season comes to an end.

    Outside of the quarterback position, this will also be a top matchup between two NFC teams who have started the season strong out of the gate. A win over the Commanders on Sunday will be a big boost for the Bears' chances of returning to the playoffs this season. We're all hoping for the best for Daniels this week for the sake of a great matchup.

    EDWARD ZIMMERMAN
    1d ago
    its just the same old crud
