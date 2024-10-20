Oklahoma Sooners starter tests if the fan base is really as loyal as they say they are

The Oklahoma Sooners dropped another game to a team they should be beating pretty easily. The South Carolina Gamecocks are in no way a top SEC team. They have some big wins and close losses, but are a team the Sooners should be handling, and would be handling any other year.



Unfortunately for the Sooners and their fan base, this is not any other year; it is one of the worst years they have had in quite some time. The Red River Rivalry loss has turned some fans away, and this game certainly won't help either.

At this game, there were hardly any fans there by the time the clock hit zero. And, to be fair, no one really wants to keep watching this offense go out there over and over again.



The defense is fine and could be one of the best units in the league if the offense could put them in good situations. But, they can't, so the defense hasn't looked good either.

No, it's okay to start wondering if the fan base will continue to show up and support the team as they have a tough stretch of games left on the schedule against teams like Ole Miss , LSU , Mizzou, and Alabama .



Of course, there is the Maine game in between LSU and Ole Miss, but other than that, the rest of this schedule is brutal.

Will the fans stick it out and stay loyal?

"I love every single person on this team. I love the fans, but if they're not going to be with us, then they were not really fans to begin with,” Danny Stutsman said.

And, while that is fair, the fans have a great case to make. The Sooners do not win a championship every year and haven't won one in some time, but even so, they are not used to seasons like this. They could very well finish the season with five wins.



The last time they won just five games in a season was in 1998, one of the worst seasons in Sooners' history under then-head coach John Blake, who finished with a record of 12-22 through three seasons as Sooners head coach.



No fan wants to spend their hard-earned money and waste their time on their weekends to just watch a team lose.

