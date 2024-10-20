Minnesota Vikings inactives highlighted by running backs, including decision on RB Aaron Jones

The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives ahead of Sunday's week seven game against the Detroit Lions.

QB Brett Rypien (third quarterback)

CB Akayleb Evans

CB Dwight McGlothern

RB Myles Gaskin

DL Levi Drake Rodriguez

ILB Blake Cashman

OT Walter Rouse

The biggest part of the Vikings' inactive list is that it doesn't include running back Aaron Jones, who will play on Sunday. News broke late Saturday night that he was likely to play against the Lions and that has come to fruition. Cashman and Evans were listed as out on the final injury report, so they are not a surprise. Outside linebacker Pat Jones II was also listed as questionable but he will play.

This is the seventh straight game that Rypien, Rouse, McGlothern and Rodriguez will be inactive. The latter three are all rookies who aren't being asked to be contributors. It's good for their development to keep them from being in situations that could put them in positions to fail.

Gaskin is the only real surprise but it's not a big deal either. The Vikings are dressing running back Cam Akers who they just traded for last week.

The Vikings and Lions kick off at noon.

Related: Former Vikings Pro Bowler could be on the trading block and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should be all over it