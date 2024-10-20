Bengals Week 7 Inactives vs Browns: Cincinnati finally gets second-year player back from injury

The Cincinnati Bengals are a few hours up north on a mission to beat the Cleveland Browns. Let's see who will NOT suit up in today's game.

Here are the Bengals' Week 7 inactives

DT Lawrence Guy Sr.

WR Trenton Irwin

DE Cedric Johnson

TE Tanner McLachlan

OL Andrew Stueber

DT Jay Tufele

Much like last week, Guy and Tufele are healthy scratches as their spots on the defensive tackle depth chart are below the likes of Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson. The same goes for Johnson on the edge.



Irwin was active last week over rookie Jermaine Burton, but Burton will get the nod today against Cleveland's secondary. Stueber, who was added two weeks ago off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad, is a healthy scratch again as Trey Hill was elevated off the practice squad for a second straight week.



Not listed is DJ Ivey, who was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday.

Bengals CB DJ Ivey to make 2024 debut against Browns

Ivey was cleared to practice two weeks ago and has been a full participant ever since. The team decided to wait until this week to officially activate him off the PUP list.



A seventh-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, Ivey earned a special teams role as a rookie and even made some plays on defense late in his rookie season. He suffered a torn ACL in December and was out for the entire offseason and the first six weeks of this season.



Expect Ivey to see snap on special teams and to provide depth on the boundary behind Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II.

