    The Colts and Dolphins will both play without key starters with neither team being anywhere close to full strength

    By Destin Adams,

    2 days ago

    This Week 7 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins is going to look significantly different than it did on paper when the schedule was announced in the offseason.

    Both will be playing without major contributors on both sides of the ball, with players on the injured reserve, and being listed on their inactive lists ahead of kickoff.

    Colts Week 7 inactive list

    The Colts ruled Jonathan Taylor and Chris Lammons out following Friday's practice . And they downgraded starting linebacker E.J. Speed to doubtful on Saturday. So, there weren't too many surprises on today's list. But in total, the Colts will be without their starting running back (Jonathan Taylor), right guard ( Will Fries on IR ), defensive tackle ( DeForest Buckner on IR ), cornerback ( Juju Brents on IR ), and linebacker (E.J. Speed). On the bright side, though, the Colts are getting starting quarterback Anthony Richardson back on the field this week after missing the past two weeks.

    Dolphins Week 7 inactive list

    While not on their inactive list, it is important to note that Dolphins starting QB Tua Tagovailoa has to miss today's game due to being played on the IR, which forces a player to miss a minimum of four weeks. Tagovailoa can return next week if the team clears him, which reports point to him doing. The biggest blow to the Dolphins via their inactives is star defensive back Jevón Holland, which could bode well for Richardson and his desire to attack down field.

