Ohio State star offensive playmaker undergoes hand surgery during bye week following Oregon game

Nearly a week after the Ohio State Buckeyes fell onto the road to Oregon by a score of 32-31, it is now known that one Buckeye had a procedure following the game.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, running back Quinshon Judkins had a hand procedure this week. The positive news is that the Buckeyes running back is not expected to be sidelined for any games.

Judkins had 11 runs for just 23 yards and a touchdown against Oregon. The Ole Miss transfer fumbled when Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was able to rip the ball away from him.

According to Nakos, Judkins practiced with a brace on the hand Thursday, so it was definitely a pre-existing issue. Ohio State and the Big Ten do not report injuries in a set way like the SEC and this is the downfall of that. Most people had no idea that Judkins was nursing an injury against Oregon.

So far this season, Judkins has 491 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes offense. The one-two punch between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson is the best running back duo in the country .

Judkins is a key part of the offense after coming over from Ole Miss, where he cleared 2,000 yards with the Rebels. The powerful running style of Judkins is a change of pace from Henderson and it is a reason he fits the offense so well.

Henderson out-snapped Judkins for the first time this season against Oregon. The injury now points to why that happened. Since the Buckeyes are on a bye week, it is perfect timing because Judkins likely won’t miss a game. Judkins is expected to be out there against Nebraska next weekend.

