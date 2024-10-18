Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Ohio State star offensive playmaker undergoes hand surgery during bye week following Oregon game

    By Brandon Little,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDJr4_0wCNirKP00

    Nearly a week after the Ohio State Buckeyes fell onto the road to Oregon by a score of 32-31, it is now known that one Buckeye had a procedure following the game.

    According to On3’s Pete Nakos, running back Quinshon Judkins had a hand procedure this week. The positive news is that the Buckeyes running back is not expected to be sidelined for any games.

    Judkins had 11 runs for just 23 yards and a touchdown against Oregon. The Ole Miss transfer fumbled when Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was able to rip the ball away from him.

    According to Nakos, Judkins practiced with a brace on the hand Thursday, so it was definitely a pre-existing issue. Ohio State and the Big Ten do not report injuries in a set way like the SEC and this is the downfall of that. Most people had no idea that Judkins was nursing an injury against Oregon.

    So far this season, Judkins has 491 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes offense. The one-two punch between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson is the best running back duo in the country .

    Judkins is a key part of the offense after coming over from Ole Miss, where he cleared 2,000 yards with the Rebels. The powerful running style of Judkins is a change of pace from Henderson and it is a reason he fits the offense so well.

    Henderson out-snapped Judkins for the first time this season against Oregon. The injury now points to why that happened. Since the Buckeyes are on a bye week, it is perfect timing because Judkins likely won’t miss a game. Judkins is expected to be out there against Nebraska next weekend.

    Related: Ohio State’s Ryan Day has a chance to get a big win off the field that’ll leave Georgia’s Kirby Smart shaking his head

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tennessee Vols get great news the day after win against Alabama
    A to Z Sports11 hours ago
    Nick Saban put Ohio State's defensive scheme on blast after meltdown against Oregon
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Michigan HC Sherrone Moore's harsh comments following the loss to Illinois hint at more QB changes to come
    A to Z Sports15 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Kirk Herbstreit: Will Howard critics 'embarrassment' to Ohio State fan base
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Browns’ Myles Garrett calls out group of fans after loss to Bengals and it has everything to do with Deshaun Watson
    A to Z Sports5 hours ago
    Packers star player reveals he was hit with news from the NFL he didn't want to hear ahead of Texans game
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    The Historic Small Town In Ohio That’s Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Ohio
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Saints star makes strong statement that proves he's hit his breaking point after team's recent struggles
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Brian Kelly shares confident comments following LSU's SEC win over Arkansas on emerging defensive superstar
    A to Z Sports15 hours ago
    NFL hits L'Jarius Sneed with news he doesn't want to hear after his bad performance during Titans' loss to Colts
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Kirby Smart Rips ESPN and Officials During Postgame Interview After Beating Texas
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Responds to Kirby Smart's Callout After Georgia-Texas
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Multiple Bills players hit with news they didn’t want to hear ahead of Week 7
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht put up an eerily similar performance on Thursday from his Tennessee Vols days
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Ohio State 5-star QB commit records his 100th career touchdown pass
    High School On SI2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA4 hours ago
    Greg McElroy's offseason comments about Tennessee come back to haunt him in a big way
    A to Z Sports12 hours ago
    Tennessee's new good luck charm will be back in Neyland Stadium for Vols' game against Alabama
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Steelers WR George Pickens sabotages Mike Tomlin's plan ahead of Sunday Night Football
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy