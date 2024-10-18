Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Paul Finebaum gives the Tennessee Vols the perfect bulletin board material for key game later this season

    By Zach Ragan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0Tcd_0wCNhENd00

    ESPN's Paul Finebaum put the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Vols both on notice this week ahead of a huge showdown between the two programs in Knoxville on Saturday.

    During a segment on ESPN's Get Up on Friday, Finebaum suggested that the loser of the Alabama vs Tennessee game will be in "really big trouble" when it comes to making the 12-team College Football Playoff.

    Finebaum also said that he "cannot imagine" Tennessee beating Georgia later this season.

    “Well I think the loser of this game is in really big trouble,” said Finebaum. “Let’s say Tennessee loses Greeny, they don’t have an impressive win any longer. Because they beat Oklahoma, that doesn’t amount to anything, NC State. They have nothing on their resume, so they’ll be in trouble. They also have a game at Georgia in November, which I cannot imagine them winning .”

    “Alabama’s in a little better shape with a loss,” added Finebaum. “They go to LSU, where Brian Kelly has not lost a home game. So the loser of this game is in trouble. I think that’s putting it succinctly.”

    I think Finebaum is spot-on with his comments about the loser of the Alabama/Tennessee game being in really big trouble. The loser of this game will essentially need to win out to reach the 12-team playoff (unless some real crazy things happen in the second half of the season...which is always possible).

    As for the comment about the game between Tennessee and Georgia later this season, I think most folks are probably going to have the Bulldogs winning that game -- especially since it's in Athens and because the Vols' offense hasn't looked great the last few weeks.

    The Vols, however, should use that comment as bulletin board material. It should put a chip on their shoulder. Tennessee is still in the national championship picture. And if the Vols' offense gets rolling, they can change the narrative in a quick minute, Finebaum's comment be damned.

    Bulletin board material doesn't necessarily win championships, but it can provide the fuel that teams need to get through the grind of the SEC season.

    Related: Tennessee Vols fans should take comments from Alabama WRs coach as a challenge

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Pam Bryant
    3h ago
    Paul, Paul, Paul...your pea sized brain is showing.
    kenneth wheeler
    4h ago
    anybody ever listen to this fool he's nothing but a overbearing piece of shit
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nick Saban Asked To Predict When Alabama Will Fire Kalen DeBoer
    The Spun2 days ago
    Alabama's egregiously fake injury at Tennessee is sure to draw Nick Saban's ire
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Faces Backlash for His Alabama-Tennessee Commentary
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Jalen Milroe’s Father Has Intense Alteration With Tennessee Fans
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Nick Saban makes a startling admission about the Tennessee-Alabama rivalry
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8
    The Tennessean15 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Electric College Football Upset This Weekend
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Postgame Handshake Between Kalen DeBoer, Josh Heupel Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    College Football World Rocked By Arch Manning Coming in for Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Unappreciated former Vol returns to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee's win against Alabama
    A to Z Sports14 hours ago
    Tennessee Vols get great news the day after win against Alabama
    A to Z Sports11 hours ago
    Epic Flyover Before Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry Game Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Saints star makes strong statement that proves he's hit his breaking point after team's recent struggles
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Oregon replaces Texas at No. 1, Michigan falls from college football rankings
    CBS Sports22 hours ago
    Tennessee vs Alabama College Gameday Crew Picks
    Tennessee Volunteers On SI1 day ago
    Tennessee fans are dragging Nico Iamaleava, upset over "putrid" offense
    FanSided1 day ago
    Updated SEC football standings after Week 8's action
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group15 hours ago
    SEC releases statement explaining officials overturning penalty, Texas fans behavior
    FanSided14 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Gives Grim Outlook in Alabama-Tennessee Showdown
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Analysts and fans alike unleash fury over Kalen DeBoer for 'lack of discipline' and 'destroying what Nick Saban built at Alabama in just 7 games'
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Tennessee Vols player confirms how Neyland Stadium crowd helped at a crucial point in win over Alabama
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post4 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS Miami1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Puts Two Top 25 College Football Teams on Upset Alert on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Texas Drops in AP Top 25 After Humbling Loss to Georgia
    Texas Longhorns On SI8 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Correctly Picked Significant College Football Upset
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Brian Kelly shares confident comments following LSU's SEC win over Arkansas on emerging defensive superstar
    A to Z Sports15 hours ago
    Bills' head coach Sean McDermott confirms suspicion about newly-acquired star receiver Amari Cooper
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Best college football betting promos: Up to $5,000 in bonuses for Saturday games including Georgia vs. Texas
    Cleveland.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy