Paul Finebaum gives the Tennessee Vols the perfect bulletin board material for key game later this season

ESPN's Paul Finebaum put the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Vols both on notice this week ahead of a huge showdown between the two programs in Knoxville on Saturday.

During a segment on ESPN's Get Up on Friday, Finebaum suggested that the loser of the Alabama vs Tennessee game will be in "really big trouble" when it comes to making the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Finebaum also said that he "cannot imagine" Tennessee beating Georgia later this season.

“Well I think the loser of this game is in really big trouble,” said Finebaum. “Let’s say Tennessee loses Greeny, they don’t have an impressive win any longer. Because they beat Oklahoma, that doesn’t amount to anything, NC State. They have nothing on their resume, so they’ll be in trouble. They also have a game at Georgia in November, which I cannot imagine them winning .”

“Alabama’s in a little better shape with a loss,” added Finebaum. “They go to LSU, where Brian Kelly has not lost a home game. So the loser of this game is in trouble. I think that’s putting it succinctly.”

I think Finebaum is spot-on with his comments about the loser of the Alabama/Tennessee game being in really big trouble. The loser of this game will essentially need to win out to reach the 12-team playoff (unless some real crazy things happen in the second half of the season...which is always possible).

As for the comment about the game between Tennessee and Georgia later this season, I think most folks are probably going to have the Bulldogs winning that game -- especially since it's in Athens and because the Vols' offense hasn't looked great the last few weeks.

The Vols, however, should use that comment as bulletin board material. It should put a chip on their shoulder. Tennessee is still in the national championship picture. And if the Vols' offense gets rolling, they can change the narrative in a quick minute, Finebaum's comment be damned.

Bulletin board material doesn't necessarily win championships, but it can provide the fuel that teams need to get through the grind of the SEC season.

Related: Tennessee Vols fans should take comments from Alabama WRs coach as a challenge