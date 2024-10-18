There's a message that Tennessee fans planning to attend the Alabama game need to hear

If you're a Tennessee Vols fan who is planning to attend this weekend's game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville, then listen up.

The last time the Vols played the Tide in Knoxville, we saw one of the coolest scenes in the history of college football. Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goal posts (and paraded them through the streets of Knoxville before depositing them into the river), and sent a haze above Neyland Stadium via all of the cigar smoke rising from the field.

The word epic gets thrown around too much these days, but the scene after Tennessee's win against Alabama in 2022 truly was epic .

That was a magical night for the Vols that was years in the making. The celebration was essentially an entire fan base exhaling after 16 years of losses to Alabama.

And it's something that will never be recreated -- at least not for a long time.

That's why Vols fans shouldn't even consider storming the field on Saturday if Tennessee is able to get a win against Alabama.

For starters, Tennessee would be fined for the field storming. UT can afford it, of course. But why give Alabama some extra pocket change ( fines are paid to the opposing school )?

Secondly, and more importantly, any field storming that takes place will pale in comparison to what we saw two years ago in Knoxville.

It made perfect sense to storm the field in 2022. It was a great moment for Tennessee and it was a great moment for the sport. But if the Vols beat Alabama in 2024, fans should act like they've been there before. Celebrate it, light the cigars, and be loud. But stay off the field. Tennessee has bigger goals this season than just beating Alabama.

