    The Tennessee Vols made a solid impression on key 2027 recruit from Ohio

    By Zach Ragan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ueQI_0w97daB000

    The Tennessee Vols reportedly made a great impression on a 2027 four-star recruit from Ohio this past weekend.

    Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney noted on Wednesday that 2027 four-star cornerback Ace Alston has Tennessee "high on his list" after visiting Knoxville for the Vols' win against the Florida Gators.

    "Alston loved the crowd noise and also the love he was shown by the players and coaches at Tennessee and he’s already looking for a time to get back for another game," wrote Gorney .

    Alston, 5-foot-11/165 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 50 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class.

    Gorney noted that Oregon, West Virginia, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri are also in the mix for Alston.

    Alston also visited Kentucky earlier this season for the Wildcats' narrow loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

    It's obviously still early in Alston's recruitment, but it sounds like the Vols are very much in the mix for player who should be one of the top defensive players in the 2027 recruiting class.

    Related: Vols WR confirms fan theory about how Tennessee was able to beat the Florida Gators

