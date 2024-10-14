Oklahoma legend Baker Mayfield claps back at Texas players for trashing his name, jersey after Red River Rivalry win

Baker Mayfield hates Texas, which is weird because he grew up in Austin and went to Lake Travis. But the Longhorns didn’t offer him a scholarship, and he doesn’t forgive or forget.

Mayfield was off plying his craft with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend when he learned his jersey was being dragged at the Cotton Bowl after UT’s 34-3 win over OU.

After the game, the Horns laid a Mayfield jersey on the 50-yard line and drove the Texas flagpole right through the middle of it. Linebacker Anthony Hill posed with the ripped shirt in the locker room afterward.

Fast forward to Sunday’s post-game scene after Tampa Bay's 51-27 win Sunday in New Orleans. Mayfield was asked about the ripped shirt and disrespect.

“Just a kid from Austin, Texas, that went to Oklahoma and won his last two Red River games and being rent free in their heads for almost a decade now,” Mayfield said.

This is someone who has always belived in himself when nobody else would. Mayfield started as a walk-on at Texas Tech and stunned the Red Raiders. He left and transferred to OU, a school that would offer him a scholarship.

Key stat: Mayfield hasn’t been at OU for seven years. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and was the No. 1 overall pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Mayfield loved wearing the Golden Hat when the Sooners beat the Longhorns 45-40 in 2016 and 29-24 in 2017. He loves everything about OU, especially when it comes to beating Texas.

Mayfield was brought back to campus after the draft for a Texas-OU men’s basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center. He was brought to the media room for some catch-up time with reporters.

As the only media member from Austin, I asked Mayfield why he hates Texas so much. Why are you always giving them the business?

“I was born and raised in Austin. They didn't recruit me. Grew up 15 miles from their campus. I can't stand them,” Mayfield said on the rip. “At anything they do, I don't care. You know, I talk to the NFL guys, they say I have to calm it down a little bit. But when it comes to Texas, absolutely not. I can't stand them. No. Just end of story.”