Packers received Romeo Doubs back with open arms, and he delivered a big performance

The Green Bay Packers suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs last week for conduct detrimental to the team. It was a weird sequence of events leading to it, but it seems like that's part of the past . Doubs was back to practice during the week, had a positive conversation with head coach Matt LaFleur, and delivered with a big-time performance in the Packers 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"It feels good. I'm here to play ball, be a team player," Doubs said in the locker room after the game. "Glad we got a dub. It was a lot of stuff going on, they supported me. I don't wanna get too deep into this, but I'm forever grateful. It's never a one-man show. If it is, it's ruined. It was a surreal moment."

Romeo Doubs had three catches in the game, with 49 yards and two touchdowns. The first reception was a 19-yarder, and Matt LaFleur used that to exemplify how important the collective effort is for individual success.

"He made some great plays. The first reception he had was a 19-yarder over the middle, that doesn't happen unless your line gives Jordan all day to make that throw," LaFleur explained. "The initial play should be hit a lot wider, but the line allowed that route to develop across the field. It was like a third-window throw, which typically doesn't happen in this league. It's a big-time credit to the line, it's a big-time credit to Rome to keep going on the route, and then Jordan made a good throw."

Jordan Love, by the way, was happy about having one of his most reliable targets back out there. Love spread the ball around the offense, but Doubs is always a safe option.

"Just having Rome out there back on the field was awesome, it was huge," Love pointed out. "He went out there and made some big-time plays with the two touchdown catches and some more plays before that. But it's awesome to have Rome back out there."

Dontayvion Wicks left the game early with a shoulder injury, so the Packers had to rely even more on their starting trio of Doubs, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed. The three players finished the game combining 12 catches for 145 yards and four touchdowns.

