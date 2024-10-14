Open in App
    • A to Z Sports

    Minnesota Vikings become a part of NFL history without even playing a game in Week 6

    By Tyler Forness,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLz3i_0w62vm7m00

    It's pretty impressive that the Minnesota Vikings have started the season 5-0 while also beating four teams that were presumed Super Bowl contenders.

    They aren't the only ones having success, as the rest of the NFC North has been excellent this season. All three teams got a win in week six, and all of them were impressive.

    The Chicago Bears beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16, the Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-13 and the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys 47-9. Those wins helped the NFC North accomplish an impressive first in NFL history.

    Minnesota Vikings make NFL history

    With the NFC North going undefeated in week six at 3-0, they became the first division since realignment in 2002 with all four teams each having at least four wins through six weeks.

    The four teams are a combined 17-5 so far this season and only one division game has been played thus far, with the Vikings beating the Packers 31-29 in week four.

    The NFC North is the strongest division by far and the Vikings currently sit atop of it. Sunday's game against the Lions will determine who will sit in first place heading into the dog days of the regular season.

