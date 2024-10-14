Open in App
    • A to Z Sports

    Oregon’s Dan Lanning said what he really thinks about Ohio State after they beat the Buckeyes

    By Brandon Little,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyGFm_0w62uFE800

    Week 7 of the college football season gave us one of the best games so far this season when Ohio State fell to Oregon on the road by a narrow 32-31 margin .

    The Buckeyes are now 5-1 on the season and the Ducks improved to 6-0. Both teams still have everything in front of them that they want to accomplish and very well could see each other again.

    Dan Lanning is a very good coach and is helping transform Oregon into a real premier college football program. Following the big win for Oregon over the Buckeyes, Lanning was sure to point out what he thinks about Ohio State.

    “I can’t say enough great things about that team that we just played. That’s an elite football team that we just played,” Lanning said after the game, via Eleven Warriors . “They’re really really talented. They don’t have weaknesses, but our guys did enough tonight to be able to edge it out..”

    Oregon was able to pile up 496 total yards of offense and the Buckeyes defense had no answer for them on the ground or through the air. It was the toughest test yet for the Buckeyes and the adjustment hit them hard on that side of the football. With a game against Penn State a couple of weeks away, that is a bit of a worry there too.

    Still, the Buckeyes can start another winning streak and put this loss behind them. They did take a bit hit with the loss of left tackle Josh Simmons to a serious injury . It is highly unlikely that a team is going to win it all and be undefeated. If the Buckeyes were going to be hit with some adversity and need to improve, doing it now is the right time.

    “A lot of credit to Day and the team that he’s assembled and put together. They are really, really good. We talked about this before the game even was played regardless of the result, everything is still going for both teams. Everything is still on the table for both teams. I know that they’re gonna put themselves in position to continue to compete and be in great shape for the rest of the season.”

