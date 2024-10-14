6 winners and three losers from the Lions blow out win over the Cowboys

Well, that was fun for the most part. The Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys so badly that they just started running trick plays all over them and doing pretty much whatever they want. You loved to see it happen to the Cowboys.

We went through the game and came out with five winners and three losers in this one. Here's what we got.

Winners

Jared Goff

Goff is on another planet right now. In the last three games he's thrown just 12 incomplete passes. That is insane. He's gone 54-66 for an 83.4% completion percentage. I don't at all think it's crazy to just say he's the best quarterback in the game over the last few weeks. Sunday was another big game with 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Tim Patrick

Every week this Tim Patrick thing grows more and more. Somebody come stop me because I think he's a game away form me saying that he might be all the way back after missing the last two years with injuries. Patrick had a big 45 yard catch and then followed it up with two more great catches. All three were for first downs. He's had eight catches this year and six of them reset the downs. That's big.

Brian Branch

Let's just go ahead and say it, Brian Branch is elite. The man went out there and had six tackles, two pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble. There's nothing else to call that than elite. If he's not an All-Pro at the end of the year, someone messed up in their voting.

Isaac Ukwu

Ukwu didn't dominate the stat sheet or anything, but he played 30 snaps in his NFL debut and I thought he looked pretty good out there. I'm interested to see the pressure numbers when they come out because every time I looked at him, he was beating his man his man off the edge. I wouldn't at all be shocked if he's signed to the 53-man roster very soon.

Terrion Arnold

Lost in all of the trick plays and utter domination is that first-round rookie Terrion Arnold just played his first full game with no penalties. That is absolutely awesome and here's hoping he makes a habit of that.

Aidan Hutchinson

I know it absolutely sucks that Hutchinson looks to be out for a while, but I have to put him into the winners section for two reasons. The first is that he had a monster season and he definitely would have won Defensive Player of the Year had this not happened. The second is that he went full Kurt Angle and still sacked Dak Prescott with a broken freaking leg. You got to love the determination to finish.

Losers

Lions fans

While Lions fans got to watch their team dominate, it didn't feel as sweet as it could of because of the Hutchinson injury. Couple that with the fact that we all lost out on watching him win that DPOY award. It sucks a lot. It's hard not to feel like you lost a little.

NFL team owners who have birthdays the week they play the Lions

Damn Jerry! I'm sure Cowboys owner Jerry Jones woke up on his 82nd birthday on Sunday thinking that he would have a great day. Then the Lions busted down his door and blew out his candles before he could. Then they put the door back up and busted it down again on the way out. They even took the cake with them.

James Houston

I have to name at least one Lions player that had a bad day on Sunday. After Ukwu had a solid showing in his NFL debut and Houston was a healthy scratch again, it feels like the writing may be on the wall here. We're still hoping that he just busts through this and has a breakout year instead, but it's not looking too good.

Related: 10 Takeaways from Lions vs Cowboys, Brian Branch has All-Pro day in dominant win, lose Hutchinson to bad injury