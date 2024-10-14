Mike McCarthy explains controversial decision that stood out moments into of Cowboys vs Lions

Right from the start of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions that they lost in atrocious fashion , a lineup decision took fans and media members by surprise: Left tackle Tyler Guyton, who was active and suited up, wasn't on the field with the offense.



Instead, the Cowboys took the field for the first possession with the same look they played with in Pittsburgh a week before when the first-round rookie suffered a knee injury. Tyler Smith kicked out from left guard to tackle with T.J. Bass taking over inside.



The decision sparked controversy, with many liking the move to shake things up and others thinking that it wasn't a smart move as it affected the unit's continuity, particularly in the run game.

However, head coach Mike McCarthy provided important context in the postgame press conference when he talked to reporters.



"Tyler Guyton's not 100%," McCarthy told the media . "Obviously, I think if you saw that at the end, we went with (Asim Richards) over him. So that's just kind of where (Guyton) is medically."

The answer is important as it confirms the Cowboys didn't bench Guyton, who has had some expected growing pains at the position early in the year but rather deemed him unready. Since he wasn't listed as an inactive, it wasn't clear if that was the case or if the Cowboys wanted Tyler Smith to deal with EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

The Cowboys offensive line needs to be better. On Sunday's 47-9 loss, the Lions had Dak Prescott under constant duress.



"I think really the passing game, you can start with the protection," McCarthy said. "I think (Prescott) was on his back foot all day, you know, from the get-go. We had a couple things that were not clean as far as chip, checkdown, release, and so forth (...) But, you know, we need to be better. At the end of the day, we need to take care of the football."

With a bye week ahead, it's likely the Cowboys return to their original offensive line in Week 8 when they visit the San Francisco 49ers.

Related: Jerry Jones wastes no time answering what every Cowboys fan is wondering after blowout loss