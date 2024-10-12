Commanders suffer major blow ahead of key Week 6 matchup against Ravens

The Washington Commanders (4-1) have what is easily the biggest game of the young 2024 season on deck in the form of the Baltimore Ravens (3-2), but Jayden Daniels and co. are going to have to try and win their fifth-straight game without one of the best players on the team.



The Commanders officially ruled out running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Saturday after he didn't practice all week. Robinson Jr. has been fighting a knee injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. Said injury caused him to miss the first two practices heading into Week 5's game against the Cleveland Browns, but Robinson Jr. was able to log a limited practice that Friday and he ended up scoring two rushing touchdowns in the first half of the eventual win over the Browns.

Robinson didn't play again after that, however, and sat out the rest of the game. He subsequently missed all of the past week's practice before getting ruled out.

Therefore, the injury either worsened or the Commanders just don't feel right about getting him on the field this week. Otherwise, the third-year back would be gearing up to go. The Commanders elevated running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday, therefore, they'll have the trio of Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Rodriguez manning the backfield against the Ravens.



It's a big blow for Daniels and the rest of the Commanders offense. Robinson Jr. is on track to have a career year and has provided a major spark for Kliff Kingsbury's offense. His physicality and downhill running style also sets the tone for the Commanders offense and that's going to be needed against a very tough Baltimore run defense.

It's not all bad news on the injury front, however, as the team got some solid depth back on Saturday in the form of Efe Obada. The defensive end was activated from the PUP list after spending the last several months there. It remains to be seen just how much action he receives, but it's good news for a pass rush that's really come to life over the last couple of weeks.