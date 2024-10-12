Open in App
    • A to Z Sports

    NFL ruins Jalen Ramsey's bye week after hitting him with news he doesn't want to hear

    By Craig Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b47vi_0w4i9fiH00

    The NFL has made no bones about protecting its quarterback over the years.  Between simple taps to the head and landing on QBs with body weight, it's become even more difficult to rush the passer than ever before.

    And the league isn't just tossing flags; they're also tossing out fines, and Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey found out the hard way on Saturday afternoon.

    The league released its list of fines from Week 5, and the Dolphins defender found his name on the list. Ramsey was fined $16,883 for a blow to the head.  The fine was one of the highest of the week among all players fined.

    The play happened early in the third quarter.  New England QB Jacoby Brissett released the ball, and a blitzing Ramsey reached out and gave him a pop in the facemask after the ball had been released.

    It's a small move, and a fine for a hit like that - that no way would cause an injury - seems excessive on its face.  And that's because it is.  However, it would be a slippery slope to sort out the levels and/or degrees of blows to the head each week by the league.  As such, they have to draw a line, and they are - even with slaps like this.

    It's also a situation that Ramsey could have avoided himself.  There was no play left to be made.  A shove to the shoulder or chest would have been fine.  The head is clearly off limits for all contact. There was no need to do it.

    We'll see if Ramsey will pull up next time he's in a similar situation.

    Related: The Miami Dolphins should make a big change after the bye week

