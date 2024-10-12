Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Bengals no longer have to worry about facing key starter for Giants' offense on 'Sunday Night Football'

    By John Sheeran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VuS1_0w4i90nr00

    The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing a shorthanded offense when they take on the New York Giants on "Sunday Night Football."

    On top of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers being out with a concussion , the Giants downgraded starting running back Devin Singletary to out for Sunday night's game along with punter Jamie Gillan and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

    Singletary, who has 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries this season, is still dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of New York's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants managed to pull off a 29-20 upset at Seattle without both Nabers and Singletary.

    In Singletary's place will, once again, be rookie Tyrone Tracy. The team also signed punter Matt Haack to take Gillan's place.

    The Bengals' defense will take all the breaks it can get. Cincinnati currently ranks at the bottom for EPA/play allowed and success rate allowed after five weeks of play and just gave up 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens at home.

    While the Giants won't have Nabers and Singletary on offense, the Bengals' defense is set to get back defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and nickelback Mike Hilton. This will be the healthiest defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's unit has been all season .

    Playing against two of the best offensive players New York has to offer means there are no excuses for Cincinnati's defense to look much improved Sunday night .

    Related: Former Bengals player tells revealing story of past upset win over Giants involving A.J. Green

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bengals Cheerleader Turning Heads Before 'Sunday Night Football' Game
    The Spun2 days ago
    Patriots Owner Vows to Cut Star If Allegations Are True
    New England Patriots On SI1 day ago
    How to watch and stream the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants 'Sunday Night Football' game
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports7 days ago
    New Orleans Saints All-Pro signals the end of his playing career without even saying a word
    A to Z Sports10 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Travis Hunter injury update: Will the Heisman contender miss time with a shoulder injury?
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about one of the biggest flaws on the team
    A to Z Sports16 hours ago
    Tennessee Vols finally make much-needed change to game days at Neyland Stadium
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Vols fans need to appreciate what Josh Heupel is doing at Tennessee before it's too late
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Dan Lanning praises Oregon Ducks position group after massive performance in key area against Ohio State
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Commanders' Pro Bowler may have played his last snap in Washington because of something he can't control
    A to Z Sports6 hours ago
    Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin release laughable statement on their impressive streak of fake injuries
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Nico Iamaleava has amusing response to question about Tennessee's biggest gamble in win over Florida Gators
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Bryson DeChambeau has to hit putter off tee, then hits it 282 yards: WATCH
    Golf.com1 day ago
    49ers pay the price for actions of player who hasn't even been on the field this season
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is thinking the same thing every fan is thinking after loss to Steelers
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Tennessee Vols basketball finds out where it will begin its climb towards the top in 2024-25
    A to Z Sports10 hours ago
    Oklahoma Sooners commit is not letting Saturday's loss to Texas Longhorns sway him away one bit
    A to Z Sports8 hours ago
    Texas Longhorns players try to troll Oklahoma Sooners after rivalry win but end up looking silly instead
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Texas HC Steve Sarkisian challenging Longhorns fans to rock DKR next Saturday against No. 5 Georgia
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Oklahoma Sooners' offensive coordinator situation only gets worse in the locker room after the loss to Texas
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Florida legend Tim Tebow made a startling admission regarding Gators' matchup with Tennessee Vols
    A to Z Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy