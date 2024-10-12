Bengals no longer have to worry about facing key starter for Giants' offense on 'Sunday Night Football'

The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing a shorthanded offense when they take on the New York Giants on "Sunday Night Football."

On top of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers being out with a concussion , the Giants downgraded starting running back Devin Singletary to out for Sunday night's game along with punter Jamie Gillan and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Singletary, who has 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries this season, is still dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of New York's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants managed to pull off a 29-20 upset at Seattle without both Nabers and Singletary.

In Singletary's place will, once again, be rookie Tyrone Tracy. The team also signed punter Matt Haack to take Gillan's place.

The Bengals' defense will take all the breaks it can get. Cincinnati currently ranks at the bottom for EPA/play allowed and success rate allowed after five weeks of play and just gave up 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens at home.



While the Giants won't have Nabers and Singletary on offense, the Bengals' defense is set to get back defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and nickelback Mike Hilton. This will be the healthiest defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's unit has been all season .



Playing against two of the best offensive players New York has to offer means there are no excuses for Cincinnati's defense to look much improved Sunday night .

