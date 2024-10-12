How to watch and stream the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants 'Sunday Night Football' game

For the first time in over 11 months, the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) are back on "Sunday Night Football" as they face the New York Giants (2-3) in New York East Rutherford, New Jersey.



These teams don't face each other terribly often, but it should still be a tight game from start to finish. The Bengals are currently 3.5-point favorites despite being on the road with a worse record than their hosts.



Below you'll find everything you need to know before Sunday night's kickoff.

How to Watch and Stream Bengals vs Giants Week 6

Kickoff: 8:20pm ET

8:20pm ET Local/National TV: NBC

NBC Announcers: Mike Tirico (Play-by-Play), Cris Collinsworth (Analyst), Melissa Stark (Sideline Reporter)

Mike Tirico (Play-by-Play), Cris Collinsworth (Analyst), Melissa Stark (Sideline Reporter) Streaming option 1: Peacock

Peacock Streaming option 2: NFL+ (Only on mobile devices and in-market)

NFL+ (Only on mobile devices and in-market) Streaming option 3: Game Pass International (Only for fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China)

Bengals Stories to Follow

Bengals vs Giants Final Injury Report

Bengals vs Giants Friday Injury Report bengals&periodcom

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) and running back Chase Brown (quad) are officially questionable but are each expected to play. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) and edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) are each OUT.

Weather Report for Week 6

There's a good chance that Sunday night's game will feature some rain. The projected high temperature is 67 with 56 expected as the low for the night. AccuWeather projects an 80% chance of rain at night with a 23% chance of thunderstorms. Winds at 7 mph with gusts up to 14 mph.

Bengals vs Giants History

These two teams have played 11 games dating back to 1972, and the Bengals lead the all-time series, 6-5. Cincinnati won the first four games in the series before New York finally notched a win in 1994. The Giants have taken five of the last seven meetings in this rare AFC-NFC matchup. The Bengals' last win came in 2012 in a surprising 31-13 win as home underdogs. New York won the last meeting in 2020, 19-17, which was the first game after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury.

