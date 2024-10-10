Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    5-time Pro Bowler makes big statement about former Tennessee Vols WR Jaylen Wright

    By Zach Ragan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8j4M_0w1lgnZ500

    Former Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had a breakout performance for the Miami Dolphins in the team's Week 5 win against the New England Patriots.

    Wright, who was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, carried the ball 13 times for 86 yards in the 15-10 win against the Patriots. The former Vol had 53 total rushing yards in the first three games of his career before his big game against New England.

    Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler, called Wright a "dog" after his breakout game.

    "He's a dog, man," said Armstead. "He's a dog. He's physical. He's confident. He's got a lot more Jaylen Wright coming. I'm excited to see what he's going to bring, get more experience, more reps. I love his mindset. I love how confident he is in his ability."

    Armstead, who played college football at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has been in the NFL since 2013. He's played alongside star players like Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, and Tyreek HIll, among others. He's been around the best of the best in multiple Pro Bowls. Armstead knows what a "dog" in the NFL looks like.

    That's why that compliment from Armstead should mean more to Wright than anything anyone in the media says.

    Wright has a high ceiling as a running back. And he showed this past weekend that he's well on his way to reaching that ceiling.

    Related: Former Vol gets real about Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson's 'lackadaisical' comments after loss to Arkansas

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football analyst issues warning to anyone planning to bet on the Tennessee Vols vs Florida Gators matchup
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Son of Vols legend to visit Tennessee for UT's game against the Florida Gators
    A to Z Sports7 hours ago
    Steelers QB Russell Wilson passes the final test required to make his debut against Raiders
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    SEC coach details what he thinks went wrong for the Tennessee Vols in loss to Arkansas Razorbacks
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    After 5-0 start, Vikings QB Sam Darnold is spending the bye week doing something really unique
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Sorry, SEC fans: Texas-Oklahoma Red River Showdown automatically assumes top spot as league’s best rivalry
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares one equalizer that has made upsets like Vanderbilt over Alabama possible
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    FS1 TV personality Nick Wright believes another reunion will happen between Chiefs and a former player
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Deion Sanders responds to former Colorado leading running back who is 'excited' about revenge game
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    49ers inactives reveal major blow right before kickoff of Thursday Night Football clash with Seahawks
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Lou Anarumo's future as Bengals defensive coordinator should come down to the next month
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Colts legend and WR coach Reggie Wayne has an equally unique and hilarious nickname for one of his players
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    49ers avoid case of deja vu on injury front with good news on three stars of win over Seahawks
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Browns Pro Bowler says the one word that Cleveland must follow to get their season back on track
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Texas and Oklahoma Governors trash-talk each other and make a bet before Red River Rivalry
    A to Z Sports20 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Fan favorite is singlehandedly ensuring Cowboys vs Lions becomes one of the best rivalries in the NFL with latest quote
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Las Vegas Raiders bring a very familiar face back in Week 6 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Meet Michael Ruiz: He’s increasing turnout and changing the narrative about Arizona’s Latino voters
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Texas AD Chris Del Conte outlines how financial impact of House vs. NCAA settlement affects Longhorns athletics
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy