5-time Pro Bowler makes big statement about former Tennessee Vols WR Jaylen Wright

Former Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had a breakout performance for the Miami Dolphins in the team's Week 5 win against the New England Patriots.

Wright, who was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, carried the ball 13 times for 86 yards in the 15-10 win against the Patriots. The former Vol had 53 total rushing yards in the first three games of his career before his big game against New England.

Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler, called Wright a "dog" after his breakout game.

"He's a dog, man," said Armstead. "He's a dog. He's physical. He's confident. He's got a lot more Jaylen Wright coming. I'm excited to see what he's going to bring, get more experience, more reps. I love his mindset. I love how confident he is in his ability."

Armstead, who played college football at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has been in the NFL since 2013. He's played alongside star players like Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, and Tyreek HIll, among others. He's been around the best of the best in multiple Pro Bowls. Armstead knows what a "dog" in the NFL looks like.

That's why that compliment from Armstead should mean more to Wright than anything anyone in the media says.

Wright has a high ceiling as a running back. And he showed this past weekend that he's well on his way to reaching that ceiling.

Related: Former Vol gets real about Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson's 'lackadaisical' comments after loss to Arkansas