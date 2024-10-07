NFL insiders reveal good and bad news about Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's knee injury

The Kansas City Chiefs got good and bad news about WR Rashee Rice's knee injury all at once on Monday.

Rice was set to meet with Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas, Texas for a consultation and knee scope this week. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is now a lot of "optimism" that Rice didn't suffer a knee injury as significant as first believed. He will undergo a surgical procedure on Tuesday which will determine the full timeline for recovery.



Even though the knee injury is not suspected of being as significant, Schefter reports that Rice is unlikely to play again during the 2024 NFL season. He says doctors won't know that for certain until the procedure happens tomorrow.



Rice left the Week 4 game in the first quarter after suffering an apparent knee injury in a collision with QB Patrick Mahomes on an interception return. He was carted off the field and suspected of suffering a torn ACL during the Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. That didn't turn out to be the case, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated that Rice needed surgery to repair his LCL . Full reconstruction of his LCL without any additional ligament damage would mean that he's sidelined for three months.

That does mean Rice could be healthy for the start of next season. However, Rice is expected to be suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from an offseason arrest for a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas, Texas . That suspension hasn't happened yet as the legal process still has to play out and the NFL hasn't even conducted its investigation. Rice will likely be suspended at the onset of the 2025 NFL season .

The injury to Rice is a monumental loss for the Kansas City offense for the remainder of the season. They're already without WR Hollywood Brown, who is expected to miss the entire 2024 regular season . Rice led all Chiefs receivers in 2023 with 79 receptions, 938 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions. His 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 was the most by any Chiefs wide receiver.

