Saints player shows support for Royals in their ALDS series vs. Yankees ahead of Week 5 game vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only team supporting the Kansas City Royals ahead of their Game 2 ALDS matchup with the New York Yankees on Monday night. As Chiefs players arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for "Monday Night Football" with the New Orleans Saints, many were spotted repping gears from their neighbors across the parking lot.



Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes , part of the Royals' ownership group, was spotted wearing a shirt with a throwback KC Monarchs logo.

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill was spotted wearing a Bobby Witt Jr. jersey.



Even Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder got into the spirit with a Royals zip jacket.

It's to be expected from Chiefs players as the two Kansas City sports franchises have long supported each other's postseason endeavors. What isn't expected? Seeing the enemy show up to the game also sporting Royals gear.



Now you might be thinking that there are a few former Chiefs players on the Saints, so clearly they'd be the ones wearing the gear. I can tell you with certainty that Saints DT Khalen Saunders wouldn't be caught dead in a Royals jersey. He's a St. Louis Cardinals fan. As for, Tyrann Mathieu, he posted a photo with his son wearing a Royals hat leading up to Monday's game . But no, he wasn't the one wearing the KC Royals gear into Arrowhead.

FOX 4 Kansas City reporter Harold R. Kuntz spotted New Orleans Saints K Blake Grupe wearing a throwback George Brett jersey on his way into Arrowhead Stadium. Check it out:

Grupe, as Kuntz noted, is a native of Sedalia, Missouri, just an hour or so away from Kansas City. He attended Smith-Cotton High School as a three-sport athlete, playing football, baseball, and soccer. He eventually committed to play college football at Arkansas State and would transfer to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft and signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent.



Quite the journey for Grupe, and a fun trip home during an exciting time for Missouri sports fans. It begs the question: Did he also grow up a Chiefs fan?

Related: Chiefs can double down on last week's success by taking advantage of Saints' biggest weakness in Week 5