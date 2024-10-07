Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Saints player shows support for Royals in their ALDS series vs. Yankees ahead of Week 5 game vs. Chiefs

    By Charles Goldman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJe5t_0vxwxEm600

    The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only team supporting the Kansas City Royals ahead of their Game 2 ALDS matchup with the New York Yankees on Monday night. As Chiefs players arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for "Monday Night Football" with the New Orleans Saints, many were spotted repping gears from their neighbors across the parking lot.

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes , part of the Royals' ownership group, was spotted wearing a shirt with a throwback KC Monarchs logo.

    Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill was spotted wearing a Bobby Witt Jr. jersey.


    Even Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder got into the spirit with a Royals zip jacket.

    It's to be expected from Chiefs players as the two Kansas City sports franchises have long supported each other's postseason endeavors. What isn't expected? Seeing the enemy show up to the game also sporting Royals gear.

    Now you might be thinking that there are a few former Chiefs players on the Saints, so clearly they'd be the ones wearing the gear. I can tell you with certainty that Saints DT Khalen Saunders wouldn't be caught dead in a Royals jersey. He's a St. Louis Cardinals fan. As for, Tyrann Mathieu, he posted a photo with his son wearing a Royals hat leading up to Monday's game . But no, he wasn't the one wearing the KC Royals gear into Arrowhead.

    FOX 4 Kansas City reporter Harold R. Kuntz spotted New Orleans Saints K Blake Grupe wearing a throwback George Brett jersey on his way into Arrowhead Stadium. Check it out:

    Grupe, as Kuntz noted, is a native of Sedalia, Missouri, just an hour or so away from Kansas City. He attended Smith-Cotton High School as a three-sport athlete, playing football, baseball, and soccer. He eventually committed to play college football at Arkansas State and would transfer to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft and signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent.

    Quite the journey for Grupe, and a fun trip home during an exciting time for Missouri sports fans. It begs the question: Did he also grow up a Chiefs fan?

    Related: Chiefs can double down on last week's success by taking advantage of Saints' biggest weakness in Week 5

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former LSU All-American star player cut by his NFL team 5 games into his contract
    A to Z Sports17 hours ago
    Chiefs player encourages Taylor Swift to keep attending games due to the effect is has on Travis Kelce
    A to Z Sports22 hours ago
    Justin Fields draws a blank when asked to name the Steelers' offensive identity
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Mike Tomlin goes out of his way days after losing to Cowboys to share strong words on Dak Prescott
    A to Z Sports20 hours ago
    Former Jets player piles on Robert Saleh after New York fires him for not living up to expectations
    A to Z Sports23 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio21 hours ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Minnesota Vikings reversing roster moves from last week shows brilliance in manipulating practice squad elevations
    A to Z Sports14 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton gives one of the more odd comparisons you will hear when talking QB Bo Nix
    A to Z Sports23 hours ago
    Oklahoma Sooners defense to get reinforcements back against Texas Longhorns for rivalry week
    A to Z Sports20 hours ago
    College football analyst hits Tennessee fans with a dose of reality about QB Nico Iamaleava and the Vols
    A to Z Sports23 hours ago
    Allsup's Expands in North Texas: New Stores Open
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Steve Spurrier tries to pour cold water over the Nico Iamaleava hype ahead of Vols' clash with Gators
    A to Z Sports22 hours ago
    Oregon’s Dan Lanning reveals his true feelings about Ohio State ahead of huge matchup
    A to Z Sports23 hours ago
    Kyle Shanahan confirms 49ers' decision on activating Christian McCaffrey for Week 6 game with Seahawks
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    ESPN's Paul Finebaum pegs Tennessee's biggest problem under Josh Heupel with four simple words
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Ohio State’s Will Howard makes honest admission ahead of prime time clash with Oregon
    A to Z Sports19 hours ago
    Eagles GM Howie Roseman's offseason bet comes to an end in disappointing fashion
    A to Z Sports17 hours ago
    Texas football players dismissive of Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman T-shirt designed to stir the Red River rivalry
    A to Z Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy