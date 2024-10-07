Open in App
    A to Z Sports

    Vanderbilt Football turns historic win over Alabama into gold: Auctioning goal posts and exclusive memorabilia

    By Travis May,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02azZ3_0vxtXvQe00

    Vanderbilt football is taking advantage of their historic victory over Alabama as much as they can this week. It had been 40 years since the Commodores had defeated the Crimson Tide, so it might be a while before Vanderbilt gets this kind of opportunity again.

    As has now been chronicled in detail, Vanderbilt fans tore down their goal posts immediately following the epic upset win over Alabama, carried them over 2.5 miles through downtown Nashville and dumped them into the Cumberland River. So how does Vanderbilt actually cash in on this epic victory?

    On Sunday, the goal posts were "rescued" from the Cumberland River and Vanderbilt went straight to work. By late night Sunday widespread communication had been sent out to alumni, boosters, and fans everywhere. Vanderbilt announced that for this entire week they will be holding a special auction and sale of in-game memorabilia for the historic win over Alabama.

    Some of the items for sale include pieces of the goal post in 4-inch or 8-inch cuts, personalized Clark Lea (Vanderbilt's head coach) autographed game helmet, game balls, pylons, and more!

    Season ticket holders, boosters, and media member received a detailed email on Sunday evening that included more exact details, as you can read below:

    "We were all witnesses to history Saturday when the Commodores took down No. 1 Alabama, 40-35. Now is the time to support our student-athletes and commemorate this win. Click on the link below to visit our auction site to buy or place a bid on a piece of game memorabilia. The auction will run until 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 10 or until inventory is sold out. Items for auction and purchase include pieces of the goalposts , a game helmet, game pylons, and game balls. More auction items will be added as the week goes on so be sure to check back for the opportunity to obtain more pieces of Vanderbilt history."

    Apparently fans were rather excited about this announcement because all of the goal post pieces were sold out by early afternoon on Monday. However, as the message from Vanderbilt stated, more auction items will be added throughout the week, so there's still plenty of opportunity to be had if fans want to go purchase memorabilia from Vanderbilt's absolutely wild victory.

    Related: Vanderbilt's goal posts take a swim: Step by step journey from West End to Broadway after historic upset over Alabama

    Some have speculated that more player-specific memorabilia may come available as the week progresses, but as of this writing that is still not the case. Let's hope we get some Diego Pavia merch here soon, as he's already made known where fans can reach his agents for NIL inquiries.

    Regardless of what is left available for purchase, this fun unique opportunity for fans to hold onto a piece of college football history can be found here: http://vu.edu/fbauction . Let's hope more insane upsets like Vanderbilt's continue as the college football season progresses so we get many more opportunities like this one.

    Be looking for more College Football coverage here at A to Z Sports all year long! Follow me (@FF_TravisM) and A to Z Sports (@AtoZSportsNFL) on X for all the latest football news!

