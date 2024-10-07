Open in App
    How to watch, listen, and stream Browns at Eagles during NFL Week 6

    By Brandon Little,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkHzX_0vxtTu7P00

    In Week 6, it will be the Cleveland Browns (1-4) on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) in a game where both teams need a win.

    Cleveland dropped their third straight game this past Sunday. The Washington Commanders handed Cleveland a 34-13 loss in Week 5 . On the other side, the Eagles are coming off of a bye week. Their last time out, Philadelphia fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield.

    Wondering where you will find this game to take in? No worries, we have you covered here at A to Z Sports.

    Where to watch, stream, and listen to Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles

    Kickoff : 1:00 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

    Where to watch : FOX

    Here are the announcers for the Cleveland Browns-Philadelphia Eagles game : TBA

    Stream : Fubo, FOX Sports

    Radio : 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

    Kevin Stefanski doubled down that Deshaun Watson would remain the team’s starting quarterback. With the offense having been very bad this season, the Eagles off the bye week at home aren’t going to be any easier of a task. The Browns can’t afford to drop to 1-5 if they want this season to mean anything.

    Philadelphia will likely get their two star wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith back from injury, so that is another boost they will have going for them. It is notable that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Browns could welcome back multiple players from the injured reserve, but that is to be determined.

    It is the Browns and Eagles in Week 6 in an AFC-NFC battle. Cleveland was on the winning end of a 22-17 game the last time these two teams met in 2020.

    Related: Browns’ Myles Garrett sent a strong message to the team after disappointing loss to Commanders

