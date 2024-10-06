Open in App
    • A to Z Sports

    Carson Beck shares keys to Georgia's dominant bounce back win, destroying Auburn in South's Oldest Rivalry

    By Travis May,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNAXO_0vwIQnNP00

    Carson Beck and Georgia needed a huge bounce back win after losing to Alabama last week and that's exactly what they got against Auburn in the South's Oldest Rivalry on Saturday. After the game the star quarterback Carson Beck shared what he thought the keys to the game were, and it was a lot simpler than one might expect.

    "I thought our team's focus coming in on Monday, the preparation throughout the week was unbelievable. You could see that heightened sense of focus from the second we came in. And we came out [today] and executed on both sides of the ball, I thought. I think that preparation really helped us in the game."

    Beyond just the preparation that went into the game though, Beck shared a few keys that put Georgia in great position to win on Saturday. First off, the offensive pace, starting fast, and scoring fast to start the game:

    "It's always an emphasis. Especially when we haven't been able to start fast this year. Obviously we can start faster. We only got the ball once in the first quarter right?...But starting fast, being able to go score like that really set the tone for the game."

    Related: Georgia HC Kirby Smart reacts to Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt

    Georgia has really struggled to start fast, and stay fast on offense, in many cases stalling for entire quarters or halves of games. However, that was not the case against Auburn. They logged drives of 11 plays (touchdown), 6 plays, 11 plays, and 5 plays (touchdown) to start the game, and kept the ball moving despite Auburn's attempts to slow the game down.

    Beck also mentioned one more incredible key to Georgia's success that they had been struggling with for weeks: the run game:

    "[Trevor Etienne] is very elusive. Our offensive line is good enough to where they're going to get him to the second level. And that means [Etienne']s one on one with safeties. And if he's one on one with safeties that means we're doing something really well. And we expect him to make [defenders] miss a high percentage of the time. And also, in the receiving game, [Etienne]'s able to come out of the backfield...They played a lot of zone against us today so I was able to check it down to [Etienne]."

    The run game performed incredibly well overall as Georgia's running backs (and Dillon Bell) tallied nearly 160 yards together. Etienne also added some strong production out of the backfield as a receiver too. Etienne's success as a much-needed feature running back with 22 touches for over 120 yards from scrimmage was refreshing to see.

    If Georgia continues to find ways to succeed in multiple ways on offense, keeping their momentum, and executing the highly detailed strategies that Kirby Smart and his coaching staff install every week then the Bulldogs are going to be tough to beat moving forward.

    Related: Dan Jackson’s NFL draft stock just went up following Kirby Smart’s comments after Auburn win

    Be looking for more Georgia Bulldogs Football coverage here at A to Z Sports all year long! Follow me (@FF_TravisM) and A to Z Sports (@AtoZSportsNFL) on X for all the latest football news!

