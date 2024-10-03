Ohio State vs. Iowa betting preview: Buckeyes set the stage for another point spread cover

Week 6 of the 2024 college football season brings another opportunity for bettors to jump on a huge favorite. The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus, Ohio.

We have the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa betting odds, best bets, player prop options, and a prediction for you to bank on. Let's dive in.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Betting Details

Odds/Point Spread: Buckeyes (-19.5) (-105)

Moneyline: -1700 (Ohio State)

Total: 45.5 (-110)

The Ohio State Buckeyes, with a 4-0 record, host the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024. For this game, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Hawkeyes as 19.5-point underdogs. The game's over/under is set at 45.5.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Player Props to Consider

Player props are not legal in the state of Ohio, but if you're elsewhere, you might be able to find options at a daily fantasy site under the guise of going higher or lower. It's not uncommon for matchups with projected blowouts to not feature player props.

Here are player props that we found that we like.

Kaleb Johnson anytime TD scorer (+135)

Emeka Egbuka first TD scorer (+700)

Will Howard UNDER 247.5 passing yards (-114)

Quinshon Judkins OVER 74.5 rushing yards (-114)

Ohio State vs. Iowa Betting Prediction and Pick

Iowa boasts a 3-1 overall record, and a win in this matchup would be significant. They enjoyed a bye week recently, following a convincing 31-14 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Iowa's running game was unstoppable in that game, with Caleb Johnson leading the charge with 21 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Cade McNamara had a quieter game, completing 11 of his 19 attempts for 62 yards. However, Iowa may need to diversify its gameplay in the upcoming game.

So far this season, Iowa has scored an average of 32 points, while their defense has limited opponents to 13.8 points per game. Their offense ranks 53rd, and their defense is 15th in the league. Their defense, in particular, will need to step up in their next game.

Conversely, Ohio State enters this matchup with an undefeated 4-0 record and is brimming with confidence. They're coming off a 38-7 win against Michigan State, where Will Howard threw for 244 yards, completing 21 out of 31 passes, including two touchdowns and one interception.

TreVeyon Henderson was the standout running back, rushing for 69 yards on seven carries. Their offense, which has been impressive thus far, will face a significant test.

Ohio State's offense is averaging 48.8 points per game, and its defense is allowing only 6.8 points per game, ranking it fourth and first in the league, respectively. This game presents an opportunity for Ohio State to solidify its status as a genuine contender.

Ohio State has a remarkable record of winning their last 51 games against non-AP-ranked teams at Ohio Stadium. Iowa has lost its last seven games when playing as underdogs against AP-ranked teams and has also failed to cover the spread in these matchups.

Ohio State has covered the spread in their last four conference games at Ohio Stadium.

Despite Iowa's 3-1 record, their quarterback play may not suffice to keep up in this game. With Ohio State averaging 48.8 points per game, they are expected to have no trouble scoring, even against a strong defense.

Iowa vs Ohio State Prediction

Ohio State will likely score at least 42 points, and Iowa's offense won't be able to keep up. I'll be betting on Ohio State to cover the spread in this game.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction: Ohio State -19.5