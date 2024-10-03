Open in App
    DeMeco Ryans has a simple but loud message for WR Stefon Diggs heading into a revenge game against the Bills in Week 5

    By Kole Noble,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmy6i_0vt3oiSz00

    Revenge games in the NFL are certainly real and any player who tells you otherwise isn't telling the full truth.

    In Week 5, we will get the opportunity to watch one of the biggest revenge games of the season when Stefon Diggs faces the Buffalo Bills for the first time since being traded to the Houston Texans.

    Interestingly enough, this will be Diggs' second revenge game of the season after facing the team who drafted him, the Minnesota Vikings, in Week 3. However, this one will mean much more for Diggs based on how things ended in Buffalo .

    Even though it'll be a big game for Diggs against his former team, the Texans' play-maker will have to keep his head on straight according to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

    "For a player, it is always in the back of your mind where it is a big deal when you play your former team," Ryans said on Wednesday . "It is a little added weight where you really want to beat your team. It doesn't change our preparation and how we go about our business on a week-to-week basis. It is a matter of guys going out and we have to play together, we have to play as a team, we have to play clean football versus Buffalo for us to have a chance to win this game."

    Sunday's game won't just be a big game for Diggs, it'll be a massive game for the entire team going against one of the top teams in the conference. The Bills are a dangerous team to face any given week and it won't be an easy task.

    "You have to make sure you stay focused and locked in," Ryans added. "A lot of times, some guys, if you make it bigger than what it is, then you get out of your element of playing fundamentally sound and being where you are supposed to be. At the end of the day, it is still a game. You really want to beat them, but you can't do more than you are asked to do. You just have to let the game come to you and make the plays that you are supposed to make."

    Through his first four games with his new team, Diggs has made a sizable impact recording 25 receptions for 233 yards with three total touchdowns. In his revenge game against Minnesota, Diggs had a season-high 12 targets for 10 receptions and 94 yards. He's certainly been able to fit in well with his new offense, even if he's not the primary guy in the passing game.

    "I have a lot of fun," Diggs said Wednesday via Aaron Wilson of KPRC . "Obviously when you go to a new team, this is my third time or second time going to a new team, you never know what to expect and what kind of guys you'll be around... It's easy to get a bad rap. I've got big shoulders. I can take it."

    While Diggs will be looking to put all the noise to bed with a big game against the Bills, he'll have to heed his coach's message and understand this game is bigger than himself. And it's one that could have some major implications later down the line.

