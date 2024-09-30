Open in App
    Saints' Alvin Kamara proves his commitment to New Orleans with simple statement after loss to Falcons

    By Adam Holt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubeHY_0voecHff00

    Injuries were yet again a notable piece for the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. They fell to the Atlanta Falcons and suffered multiple major injuries to key players. Tyrann Mathieu and Taysom Hill both left and did not return.

    One player who was injured and refused to come out was running back Alvin Kamara. He totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage once again and made some key blitz pickups for Derek Carr in the passing game.

    Kamara took a few really hard hits. After the game, we learned that those hits were even more painful for Kamara than for a healthy player on the football field, too.

    Alvin Kamara played through multiple injuries vs. Falcons

    Kamara was dealing with broken ribs, according to Nick Underhill. He also had a hip injury entering the game. Those kept him limited in practice some last week.

    As Underhill notes, Kamara never wavered on playing against the Falcons.

    He knew his team needed him on offense, so he pushed through the physical horrors of getting hit with broken ribs.

    Without him against Atlanta, the score would have looked much, much different. Kamara scored the go-ahead TD for New Orleans with just over a minute left on the game clock.

    The Falcons got in field goal range on the final possession, and Younghoe Koo sent New Orleans to 2-2 and Atlanta to 2-2, too.

    That being said, there was plenty of offseason discourse around Kamara. He wanted a new contract, but the two sides never came to an agreement. Some folks mocked at his attempts for a new deal and even tried to argue against his commitment to the Saints.

    Clearly, he's committed to his football team and fan base. That should never be doubted again during his Saints career.

    Emma Melrose
    18h ago
    gifted from the womb
    Mary Lou Eckert
    1d ago
    love !!!
