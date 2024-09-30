Steelers’ Justin Fields takes responsibility for comeback-killing play on final drive of Colts loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on their way to a comeback victory against the Indianapolis Colts until they weren't.

There was a series of events that transpired which ultimately led to the final result but the catalyst for the failure on the final drive came via yet another botched center-qb communication.

Following the game, QB Justin Fields and center Zach Frazier cleared the air on what went wrong:

Fields Says Botched Snap Falls on Him

“It was my fault,” Fields said after the game. “Zach [Frazier] was [making calls]. I felt the DBs rotating and changing. He was telling where the O-line to go. I was just trying to get that final picture before the snap came. At the end of the day, it’s on the first leg kick. After I kick my leg up, I got be ready for the ball no matter when it comes.”

Fields taking the brunt of the blame aligns with what rookie Zach Frazier said following the loss. The Steelers rely on the guard to look back at Fields, who then taps the leg of the center who in turn snaps the ball.

“You know, I got the tap and snapped the ball. So, I was in the middle of making a call when I got the tap, just got the call out, and I just have to snap it,” Frazier said. “I don’t know what exactly happened on it, but it’s unfortunate.”

The play overshadowed what turned out to be another great game and a second-half resurgence from Fields, who ended Sunday's contest throwing for 312 yards while completing nearly 65% of his passes and accounting for another 55 yards on the ground and three total TDs.



But the game never should have gotten that far out of hand, as it was a sloppy game overall from Pittsburgh and from everyone involved.

"I appreciate the fight of our group," said HC Mike Tomlin after the game. "I just told them that. But not that I am congratulating them for that. Fight is required in this business. But I am acknowledging that. The real, tangible reasons why we lost this game is it's on us. We were sloppy in a lot of ways. You don't win football games versus motivated groups in their venue playing the way that we played today in certain instances."



Well, in just six days, the Steelers will be welcoming a motivated Dallas Cowboys group into Pittsburgh in front of the whole nation.



They better not be sloppy come next week.

