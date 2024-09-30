Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Steelers’ Justin Fields takes responsibility for comeback-killing play on final drive of Colts loss

    By Rob Gregson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HitCJ_0vocyR2T00

    The Pittsburgh Steelers were on their way to a comeback victory against the Indianapolis Colts until they weren't.

    There was a series of events that transpired which ultimately led to the final result but the catalyst for the failure on the final drive came via yet another botched center-qb communication.

    Following the game, QB Justin Fields and center Zach Frazier cleared the air on what went wrong:

    Fields Says Botched Snap Falls on Him

    “It was my fault,” Fields said after the game. “Zach [Frazier] was [making calls]. I felt the DBs rotating and changing. He was telling where the O-line to go. I was just trying to get that final picture before the snap came. At the end of the day, it’s on the first leg kick. After I kick my leg up, I got be ready for the ball no matter when it comes.”

    Fields taking the brunt of the blame aligns with what rookie Zach Frazier said following the loss. The Steelers rely on the guard to look back at Fields, who then taps the leg of the center who in turn snaps the ball.

    “You know, I got the tap and snapped the ball. So, I was in the middle of making a call when I got the tap, just got the call out, and I just have to snap it,” Frazier said. “I don’t know what exactly happened on it, but it’s unfortunate.”

    The play overshadowed what turned out to be another great game and a second-half resurgence from Fields, who ended Sunday's contest throwing for 312 yards while completing nearly 65% of his passes and accounting for another 55 yards on the ground and three total TDs.

    But the game never should have gotten that far out of hand, as it was a sloppy game overall from Pittsburgh and from everyone involved.

    "I appreciate the fight of our group," said HC Mike Tomlin after the game. "I just told them that. But not that I am congratulating them for that. Fight is required in this business. But I am acknowledging that. The real, tangible reasons why we lost this game is it's on us. We were sloppy in a lot of ways. You don't win football games versus motivated groups in their venue playing the way that we played today in certain instances."

    Well, in just six days, the Steelers will be welcoming a motivated Dallas Cowboys group into Pittsburgh in front of the whole nation.

    They better not be sloppy come next week.

    Related: Steelers All-Pro puts the NFL on blast following costly penalty near the end of Colts loss

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    What the.....
    2d ago
    Squeelers 😭😭😭😭
    Walter Norris
    2d ago
    Bum
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Christian McCaffrey's dad suggests Achilles injury was a result of 49ers star's greatest trait
    A to Z Sports9 hours ago
    Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says the NFL admitted they made a mistake on game-changing penalty vs. Colts
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Cowboys should listen to Mike Tomlin's own words before facing his Steelers in Week 5
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Nick Saban admits he would have never come to Alabama if not for one blunder with Miami Dolphins
    A to Z Sports6 hours ago
    Raiders' Davante Adams breaks the silence on an awkward social media situation between him and Antonio Pierce
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Latest trade rumor gives Omar Khan a chance to get back in the good graces of Steelers fans
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott delivers a strong message to the team following blowout loss
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Matt LaFleur shares a somewhat positive update about Packers All-Pro player
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Worst fears are realized for one of Miami Dolphins' best players on Wednesday
    A to Z Sports8 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Texas football doing well on special teams but one specific area has Steve Sarkisian frustrated
    A to Z Sports6 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    NFL insiders reveal latest information on Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's knee injury
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    The Tennessee Vols might already have the answer to a major question they could face later this year
    A to Z Sports10 hours ago
    49ers give Hall of Famer's son a second chance following injury misfortune
    A to Z Sports12 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Sam Pittman has message for Arkansas fans ahead of Tennessee's visit to Fayetteville
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile14 hours ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Opinion: How do people become homeless in Denver?
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Will Texas HC Rodney Terry see much competitive difference in Big 12 vs. SEC men’s basketball?
    A to Z Sports13 hours ago
    Proposed Cowboys 'hot take' trade would be absolutely massive for their 2024 NFL season
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy