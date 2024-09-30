Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Matt LaFleur shares a somewhat positive update about Packers All-Pro player

    By Wendell Ferreira,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6CfU_0vocyQ9k00

    It wasn’t what the Green Bay Packers expected. After so much talk about how the team would defend star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Jaire Alexander got hurt and missed the NFC North matchup.

    The Vikings offense dominated, especially in the first half, and Green Bay lost 31-29 — the defense gave up 28 points before halftime.

    The positive side is that head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t think the quad and groin injuries will cause Alexander to miss an extended period of time.

    “It happened on a play in practice. That's part of football,” LaFleur said. “I don't think it's gonna be anything too significant or too long term, but we will see if he's available this week or not.”

    Alexander had been listed only with a quad injury and was limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But then the groin injury was added, and the All-Pro player couldn’t practice whatsoever on Friday.

    Depth issues

    Without Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine, who missed his second consecutive game because of an ankle injury, the Packers' issues at cornerback got exposed. Corey Ballentine had to start, and Keisean Nixon moved outside opposite Eric Stokes in base.

    Justin Jefferson finished the game with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. But more than that, the Packers had to be super protective to avoid even more damage. Without success pressuring with four, it was hard for the Packers to be confident sending blitzes.

    Quarterback Sam Darnold frequently had a lot of time to throw, finishing the game completing 21 of 28 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

    For next week, the Packers hope to have Jaire and/or Valentine back against the Los Angeles Rams. And without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the other side, the expectation for better results is realistic.

    Throughout his NFL career, Jaire Alexander has had several injury issues. He missed 13 games in 2021 and nine in 2023 with shoulder and soft-tissue injuries — last season, he also missed a game because of a team-imposed suspension.

    Related: Matt LaFleur admits big mistake that made him feel embarrassed during Packers loss to the Vikings

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Christian McCaffrey's dad suggests Achilles injury was a result of 49ers star's greatest trait
    A to Z Sports8 hours ago
    Titans kicker Nick Folk broke an NFL record on Monday Night Football and proved his doubters wrong
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    NFL analyst says Jared Goff wasn't the best quarterback on the field on Monday night, seriously, he said that
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Nick Saban admits he would have never come to Alabama if not for one blunder with Miami Dolphins
    A to Z Sports5 hours ago
    Green Bay Packers Players Raise Eyebrows With Controversial Take on Whether the Earth Is Flat
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Latest trade rumor gives Omar Khan a chance to get back in the good graces of Steelers fans
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    The Tennessee Vols might already have the answer to a major question they could face later this year
    A to Z Sports9 hours ago
    Raiders' Davante Adams breaks the silence on an awkward social media situation between him and Antonio Pierce
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    Cowboys should listen to Mike Tomlin's own words before facing his Steelers in Week 5
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Mike McDaniel makes a decision on Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for game against New England Patriots
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Texas football doing well on special teams but one specific area has Steve Sarkisian frustrated
    A to Z Sports5 hours ago
    Here's a new look at Travis Kelce's show ' Are you Smarter Than A Celebrity?'
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Raiders could be finally admitting what has been apparent since the 2023 NFL season
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Proposed Cowboys 'hot take' trade would be absolutely massive for their 2024 NFL season
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy