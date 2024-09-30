Matt LaFleur shares a somewhat positive update about Packers All-Pro player

It wasn’t what the Green Bay Packers expected. After so much talk about how the team would defend star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Jaire Alexander got hurt and missed the NFC North matchup.

The Vikings offense dominated, especially in the first half, and Green Bay lost 31-29 — the defense gave up 28 points before halftime.

The positive side is that head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t think the quad and groin injuries will cause Alexander to miss an extended period of time.

“It happened on a play in practice. That's part of football,” LaFleur said. “I don't think it's gonna be anything too significant or too long term, but we will see if he's available this week or not.”

Alexander had been listed only with a quad injury and was limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But then the groin injury was added, and the All-Pro player couldn’t practice whatsoever on Friday.

Depth issues

Without Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine, who missed his second consecutive game because of an ankle injury, the Packers' issues at cornerback got exposed. Corey Ballentine had to start, and Keisean Nixon moved outside opposite Eric Stokes in base.

Justin Jefferson finished the game with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. But more than that, the Packers had to be super protective to avoid even more damage. Without success pressuring with four, it was hard for the Packers to be confident sending blitzes.

Quarterback Sam Darnold frequently had a lot of time to throw, finishing the game completing 21 of 28 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

For next week, the Packers hope to have Jaire and/or Valentine back against the Los Angeles Rams. And without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the other side, the expectation for better results is realistic.

Throughout his NFL career, Jaire Alexander has had several injury issues. He missed 13 games in 2021 and nine in 2023 with shoulder and soft-tissue injuries — last season, he also missed a game because of a team-imposed suspension.

Related: Matt LaFleur admits big mistake that made him feel embarrassed during Packers loss to the Vikings