Mike McDaniel makes decision on starting quarterback for Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans

The Miami Dolphins are going to be going with their third starting quarterback in as many weeks when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Mike McDaniel announced on Saturday during his press conference that Tyler Huntley will be getting the start, and that they'd been preparing in anticipation of that for the last couple of days.

"We started making moves towards Snoop starting, and he will, which kind of came as a result of - you're waiting to see if Skyler is a part of the equation, and if you're trying to assess based on his ability to do football, and starting on Wednesday - NFL Wednesday - based upon how his body was responding, it became clear that he would be in consideration for possibly an emergency third (quarterback). But we're going to move forward with Snoop starting, and (Tim) Boyle backing him up on Monday."

Huntley gives Miami a player who has experience stepping in and being productive. Huntley played his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 20 games with 9 starts. He has a 64.6% career completion percentage with 1957 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He's also added 509 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

His best game came back in 2021 in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Huntley completed 28 of 40 passes for 215 yards with 2 touchdowns, adding 73 rushing yards and another 2 touchdowns on the ground.

At this point, it didn't seem like McDaniel and his staff had much choice. Thompson doesn't appear to be anywhere near 100%, and the offense wasn't doing much even when he was healthy last Sunday.

We'll see on Monday night if they can do any better with the former Raven taking the reins of the offense.

