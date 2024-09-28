Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A to Z Sports

    Mike McDaniel makes decision on starting quarterback for Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans

    By Craig Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnyjR_0vnCouo300

    The Miami Dolphins are going to be going with their third starting quarterback in as many weeks when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

    Mike McDaniel announced on Saturday during his press conference that Tyler Huntley will be getting the start, and that they'd been preparing in anticipation of that for the last couple of days.

    "We started making moves towards Snoop starting, and he will, which kind of came as a result of - you're waiting to see if Skyler is a part of the equation, and if you're trying to assess based on his ability to do football, and starting on Wednesday - NFL Wednesday - based upon how his body was responding, it became clear that he would be in consideration for possibly an emergency third (quarterback).  But we're going to move forward with Snoop starting, and (Tim) Boyle backing him up on Monday."

    Huntley gives Miami a player who has experience stepping in and being productive.  Huntley played his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 20 games with 9 starts.  He has a 64.6% career completion percentage with 1957 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.  He's also added 509 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

    His best game came back in 2021 in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.  Huntley completed 28 of 40 passes for 215 yards with 2 touchdowns, adding 73 rushing yards and another 2 touchdowns on the ground.

    At this point, it didn't seem like McDaniel and his staff had much choice.  Thompson doesn't appear to be anywhere near 100%, and the offense wasn't doing much even when he was healthy last Sunday.

    We'll see on Monday night if they can do any better with the former Raven taking the reins of the offense.

    Related: Miami Dolphins' late offseason acquisition proving to have been a bright spot amid a dismal start to season

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    lovepeople
    1d ago
    Sorry Mike but go Titans and Titanup 💯
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Jets have a problem that isn’t going to go away any time soon and they showed it against the Broncos
    A to Z Sports18 hours ago
    Final injury report confirms suspicion regarding Miami Dolphins starters ahead of showdown with Tennessee Titans
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Vikings accomplish something no 4-0 team has ever done in the Super Bowl era
    A to Z Sports17 hours ago
    Olympic Diver Who Went Viral For Shower Photo Shares 'Stunning' Selfie
    The Spun2 days ago
    The Kansas City Chiefs had a secret superstar during their Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers
    A to Z Sports16 hours ago
    Arch Manning’s huge TD throw gives No. 1 Texas major lift to overcome a rather sloppy first half vs. Mississippi State
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Alabama football players react to Donald Trump’s appearance for upset over Georgia
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott delivers a strong message to the team following blowout loss
    A to Z Sports12 hours ago
    Oklahoma vs Auburn provided a moment that college football fans have likely never seen before
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Mike Tomlin's fatal flaw shows itself on atrocious final drive during Steelers' loss vs. Colts
    A to Z Sports21 hours ago
    Tom Brady just made the Chicago Bears QB misery worse with latest comments during FOX broadcast
    A to Z Sports21 hours ago
    Sooners HC Brent Venables experienced a feeling he's never had during his tenure after win vs. Auburn
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Oklahoma Sooners HC Brent Venables showed why he’s a defensive genius with the game on the line vs. Auburn
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilatolast hour
    Bills' Defensive Line Should Thrive In Week 4
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Texas A&M fans set new attendance record but they watched No. 8 Texas volleyball restart the rivalry with SEC victory
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Ohio State will have the chance to impress a key five-star running back recruit when facing Michigan
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment11 hours ago
    Red Sox Star Player: “See Myself Retiring In Dodger Blue”
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy