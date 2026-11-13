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You aren’t alone if you miss a discontinued car that was your favorite model to drive but don’t lose hope, replace it with a modern substitute to make your daily drives feel alive again.

There was the one that made you pine for time behind the wheel. The one that you tried to buy but it got away. The first one you drove on your first day of senior year. The one that was totaled and that you cried over for weeks. The one you sold only to regret that decision for years—maybe you still do. It’s the emotional hangover of the classic but discontinued car.

Bring a Trailer can bring you back in time, but that comes with its own set of risks, too: expensive repairs, specialty parts, caring for a classic to preserve its value.

Perhaps it’s not the old car you want, but the charm and spirit that it offered; the clever features, the innovations, sense of empowerment it offered for its time. The good news is that many of those classic cars live on in spirit through their modern incarnations.

This story is 100% human researched and written based on actual first-person knowledge, extensive experience and expertise on the subject of cars and trucks.

If The Ford Flex is On Your List of Favorite Classic Cars, Consider The Hyundai Santa Fe

We’ve often said the Hyundai Santa Fe feels inspired by the once-boxy Ford Flex

A lot of people refer to the Ford Flex as the family SUV that should have never have been discontinued. It’s fondly remembered for having tons of interior space while only being a mid-size SUV, so you weren’t bogged down in something too large. It has three rows of seating with space for up to six or seven passengers, plus adults easily fit in the very back.

It offered minivan utility with lower seats that were easy for kids and older folks to access, a smooth ride, quiet interior, and plenty of storage solutions with an attractive, boxy style. But the Ford Flex was discontinued back in 2019, due to low sales. If it had come out today, it’d be a smash hit.

If you miss the Flex, then consider the 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe, priced from about $35,000, as a near-perfect replacement option. It’s got plenty of modern style with that attractive squared-off shape and three spacious rows of comfort. While there is a more rugged Santa Fe XRT model with a suspension lift, other trim levels sit lower to the ground with wide door openings for easy access.

The third-row seats can accommodate adults, and they’ll be happy to discover plenty of USB-C ports back there. Plus, the seats can be folded flat to simplify loading larger, bulkier items. Plus, it delivers a near-luxury ride quality with modern safety features and tech that the Flex was lacking.

Miss Your Nissan Xterra? Consider a Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner

The Nissan Xterra is deeply missed by many who sat behind the wheel. It was in production from 2000 until 2015 with rugged confidence. The Xterra served as a more affordable way to access an adventure SUV compared to the Toyota 4Runner and was popular for offering a manual transmission and reliable V6 engine.

As a mid-size SUV that could tackle plenty of off-roading challenges, it was also comfortable for daily errands. The easy-to-clean surfaces stood up to all sorts of mud, dirt, and whatever toddlers tossed around. Plus, the standard roof rack and flat folding seats provided tons of cargo space. It’s a wonder how it ended up in the archives of Nissan’s discontinued cars.

Rumors suggest that the Nissan Xterra will make a comeback in 2029. Until then, consider enjoying a refreshed Toyota 4Runner, priced from $42,270. The 4Runner brings a similar concept, build, and purpose. Both ride on body-on-frame trucky platforms, have four-wheel drive, low-range transfer cases, and off-road packages.

It has a similar boxy, upright shape and tons of grit. However, it’s also comfortable, with a smooth ride and quiet interior for relaxing jaunts home after a long day. It doesn’t come with an optional supercharger like the Xterra, but the i-FORCEMAX does give it plenty of pulling power for off-roading and towing.

The Toyota GR Corolla Has Subaru WRX Hatchback Classic Car Fans Covered

The side profile of the 2026 Toyota Corolla GR

While the Subaru WRX sedan is still available, the highly coveted hatchback form has been thrown into the “discontinued cars” pile at Subaru HQ. People miss its athletic style that blends sports car performance with the practicality of an SUV. The hatchback provides more space with seats that fold flat, compared to the sedan.

Also, Subaru’s capability is pretty hard to beat, even when attached to a discontinued car. The symmetrical all-wheel drive system intelligently delivers superior grip to confidently traverse rain, mud, and snow, unlike front-wheel-based rivals. It serves as a reliable weekend adventure vehicle and an engaging daily driver.

The Toyota GR Corolla, from about $40,000, hatchback is here to fill the WRX’s void with plenty of style and personality to spice up daily commutes. This hot hatch delivers 300 HP from a spicy three-cylinder engine and features the GR-Four AWD system. You can adjust the settings for daily driving, driving in slippery conditions, and track performance.

This hatchback might look small, but appearances can be deceiving. It has more cargo space than you think for weekend trips. Plus, the backseat has enough room for two adults to sit comfortably. I loved using this hatchback to run errands and go downtown. Its convenient size provides the ability to park literally anywhere. It’s priced similarly to the WRX, too, starting at $40,520.

The Ford Maverick Gives Subaru Baja Vibes With a Modern Twist

It doesn’t have a boxer engine, but it does have a quirky personality and a little bed

The Subaru Baja was a car-based truck that, even after being discontinued in 2006, still has a cult following. It stood out against the crowd of bland SUVs with a unique style. It also provided the comfortable driving performance of an SUV instead of a heavy truck. But best of all, it still featured a truck bed as the perfect place to haul wet and muddy gear. Certain years even had rear-facing, street-legal seats in the bed, too.

Plus, it was a Jack of all trades before chalked up with the other discontinued cars. It features symmetrical all-wheel drive for tackling off-roading challenges and inclement weather situations. Plus, the available turbocharged engine provided extremely athletic performance while hauling your mountain bike. It was the best of multiple worlds.

Now the Ford Maverick, starting at about $28,000, serves as a practical tiny truck with a bubbly personality and the ability to tow up to 4,000 lbs. The truck bed has enough space to carry longer items like 4×8 sheets of plywood. Also, there is a standard 12-volt outlet in the bed to power tools or tire pumps. If you need more space, there is a storage system under the rear seats. There are a few different flavors de Maverick too, ranging from ultra-efficient, street-oriented, and off-road-focused to keep things fresh.

If You’re Pining for Your Old Mitsubishi Montero, Ford Bronco Delivers the Feels

It’s closer to the Montero than you think

The Mitsubishi Montero is one of our favorite discontinued cars, with the last model year being 2006. It was a great body-on-frame, perfectly sized, capable midsized off-roader. It came with a V6, independent front suspension, four-wheel drive, a rear-mounted spare tire, and a rear (or “fifth”) door that opened out, not up. Not unlike the 2026 Ford Bronco. The Bronco, which starts at about $41,000, has the added flair of being open air and modular, but if you want an off-roader with just as much ingenuity and versatility of the Montero, the Bronco has tons of trims to choose from.

Plus, the Ford Bronco knows a thing or two about being grouped up with other cherished discontinued cars. It faced the guillotine back in 1996—just 10 years before the Montero—and brought back in 2021. So, maybe we’ll see a new Montero in 2030.

Dodge Caravan Chartered Childhood Memories—and Kia Carnival Carries On the Tradition

The Kia Carnival

Dodge changed the world with the launch of the Caravan, a squarish, upright minivan that was a mobile cube of space designed for lots of people. It had a liftgate for great cargo area access, the seats could be removed for even more interior space and the sliding doors meant getting everyone in and out quickly was a breeze. The Caravan’s boxy design had real presence; it didn’t (yet) scream ‘soccer mom’ and it could often be a party on wheels. In the years since the minivan has become larger, more bullet-shaped, feature-filled and eve more family focuses and in the process, lost the presence it once commanded.

The 2026 Kia Carnival, priced from about $38,000, takes back some of that turf. Unlike modern competitors like the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey, the Carnival’s boxy design lets you forget that those proportions are hiding seating for 8 and a great setup for kids car seats or large objects like a dining table and chairs, which you can accommodate by pulling the middle row out entirely and dropping the third row into the floor. That opens up a cavernous 145.1 cubic feet of cargo room and a layout as clever as the toaster on wheels we still miss. And yes, you can easily sleep in the back of the Carnival.

In addition to the renewed sense of dignity, the Carnival’s optional hybrid powertrain adds even more incentive to go further, and optional reclining center row captains chairs, a digital phone-as-key and “Hey Kia” voice assistance mean it’s a good travel partner. The only downside, and I do mean the only one, is that the Carnival is front wheel drive-only. We hope Kia decides to correct that.

The Spirit of the Honda Fit Lives On in the 4-Door Mini Cooper

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When Honda dropped the Fit after 2020, packaging nerds and budget-conscious drivers alike mourned the death of an era. The Fit was proof that cheap didn’t have to mean boring; with its featherweight body, communicative steering, and miraculous “Magic Seat” that swallowed 52.7 cubic feet of cargo, it drove like a momentum car and hauled like a walk-in closet. Today, the modern car market has largely abandoned the subcompact hatchback in favor of larger SUVs, but the MINI Cooper 4-Door Hardtop is quietly carrying the Fit’s torch.

At just 158.9 inches long, the four-door MINI, priced from $30,000, is actually shorter bumper-to-bumper than the final-gen Fit, making it a masterclass in urban street parking and darting through tight city alleys, yet it pulls off the exact same Tardis-like optical illusion inside. Thanks to an extended wheelbase and clever packaging, the interior feels shockingly spacious from behind the wheel, offering actual, adult-friendly rear-seat legroom and up to 40 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded down and the deep sub-floor storage open.

It trades the Fit’s budget-friendly window sticker for a premium interior and addictive turbocharged-assisted power, but in terms of nimble city proportions, playful “slow car fast” dynamics, and deceptive, punch-above-its-weight interior volume, the 4-door MINI is the closest you’ll get to filling that Honda Fit-sized hole in your heart.

Which Classic Car Lives On in Your Memories?

Who doesn’t love a classic Mercedes-Benz?