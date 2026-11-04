10 Things My Family and I Loved About the Grown-Up 2026 GMC Acadia AT4

Jenn Mitchell

The 2026 GMC Acadia AT4 isn’t a compact SUV anymore. Now, it’s a comfy, spacious 3-row suitable for families. Here are 10 things we all loved.

If you really want to know whether a 3-row SUV is practical, don’t just take it for a test drive. Hand the keys to a busy mom helping her daughter settle into her senior-year apartment.

That’s exactly what I did with the $52K 2026 GMC Acadia AT4 last week. I drove it on the highway, ran errands, helped my daughter move in, took it off-road, and tested nearly every feature. After all that, I came to one clear conclusion: The Acadia is all grown up.

The GMC Acadia grew with its 2024 redesign, and the 2026 model brings new styling and smart updates that make it feel even more polished. This Acadia is the latest in GMC’s lineup to receive the ultra-premium Denali Ultimate trim. GMC didn’t try to reinvent the midsized 3-row SUV. Instead, they improved it. Here are the 10 features that won my family and I over.

This story is 100% human-researchedand written based on actual first-person knowledge, extensive experienceand expertise on the subject of cars and trucks.

1. It Walks Into the Room With Confidence, Thanks to the Redesign

The front quarter end of the 2026 GMC Acadia AT4

The GMC Acadia AT4 isn’t brand new for 2026, but it definitely stands out. This year, it has a bolder grille, sharper LED lights, and more defined body lines, giving it a stronger presence. Thanks to the larger size introduced in 2024, it finally looks like a premium midsize SUV. The model I drove was just over $60,000 with options and fees. The base model is $52,500.

When I first walked up to it, the Acadia looked impressively solid, but not overwhelming in its presence. Its clean, modern design stands out in a parking lot without being flashy, and I caught myself glancing back at it more than once. Inside, all of the creature comforts are included. Notably, the panoramic sunroof and Bose 16-Speaker Performance Series Sound System. Dance party, anyone?

2. It Finally Has the Space Families Need

The second and third row seats of the 2026 GMC Acadia AT4

One of the best things about the current GMC Acadia is how roomy it is compared to the previous generation. The bigger size from 2024 gives families a more spacious interior, a usable third row, and much more cargo space.

I tried out the third row myself. I wouldn’t want to sit there on a long trip, but it was better than I expected. Adults up to about 5’6″ should be comfortable for short rides. If you’re shopping for a three-row SUV, make sure to sit back there during your test drive to see how it feels.

The larger size also means more space for your things. Cargo space behind the third row grew from 12.3 cubic feet to over 23 cubic feet. With all the apartment essentials, shopping bags, and everything else we packed, I never felt like we ran out of room. It’s the kind of upgrade you notice right away when you start loading up.

3. The Digital Rearview Mirror Might Be My Favorite Surprise

I loved having a crystal-clear view of the cars behind me

One feature I didn’t expect to use nearly as much as I did was the digital rearview mirror. With the flip of a switch, you can instantly choose between a traditional rearview mirror to see your rear passengers and a live camera view behind you.

While we filled the cargo area with all of my daughter’s stuff, the camera view was a real help. Instead of trying to see around bags and boxes, I always had a clear view behind the GMC Acadia. The camera also gives a wider view than a regular mirror, which I really appreciated on the highway.

What I like most is that GMC Acadia gives you the choice. If you prefer a regular mirror, you can use it. If you want the extra visibility from the camera, just flip the switch. Before driving the Acadia, I didn’t think much about this feature. Now that I’ve tried it, I’d really miss it if it were gone.

4. The Technology is Easy to Use, and Actually Helpful

The interior screens of the 2026 GMC Acadia AT4

I like to try every button, explore every menu, and see what a car can really do. The GMC Acadia didn’t disappoint.

The 15-inch vertical touchscreen looks great and doesn’t feel too big, and the digital driver display makes the interior feel much more modern and posh. I quickly came to like Google Built-In because navigation, voice commands, and daily tasks felt easy and familiar right away.

The best part is that none of it felt overwhelming. After a day, I stopped thinking about the tech and just started using it.

That’s how it should be.

5. Super Cruise Might Be My Favorite Feature

SuperCruise allowed me to actually enjoy my long drive

The long highway drive to my daughter’s apartment gave me plenty of time to try Super Cruise, and now I understand why people like it so much.

I’ve driven cars with driver-assist features before, but Super Cruise is one of the smoothest I’ve tried. On compatible highways, it keeps the vehicle centered, handles lane changes smoothly, and makes long drives much less tiring.

The biggest surprise wasn’t the advanced technology. It was how relaxed I felt after hours behind the wheel. If you haven’t tried Super Cruise yet, make sure to check it out during your test drive.

6. The Drive Modes Actually Make a Difference

The drive modes actually changed the way the Acadia felt and drove

I’ll admit, I don’t always pay much attention to drive modes. Sometimes they seem more like marketing than something you’ll actually use. That wasn’t the case here.

During the week, I switched between several of the Acadia’s drive modes depending on where I was driving. Whether I was on the highway, driving around town, or going off-road, it was nice to adjust the vehicle to the conditions instead of using the same settings for everything.

When I left the pavement, Terrain Mode was the one I appreciated most. Combined with the AT4’s all-wheel drive system and off-road-tuned suspension, it gave the GMC Acadia a more controlled, confident feel on uneven ground.

Of course, none of that would matter if the engine felt weak, but the 328 HP 2.5-liter turbocharged engine had plenty of power for everything I needed. Whether I was merging onto the highway or driving with the cargo area full, it always felt responsive and steady.

Fuel economy is only a little better than the old V6, but I never wished for more power. For me, the turbo engine and the different drive modes made the Acadia feel ready for anything the week brought.

Other drive modes include:

Normal

Sport

Snow/ice

Off-road

Tow/Haul

7. Automatic Park Assist Took the Stress Out of Parking

Parking assist helps fill in the gaps in visibility to make parking in tight places easier

I’ll admit, I still get a little nervous parking in tight spots, especially with a big SUV in a crowded lot. That’s why I was excited to try Automatic Park Assist, and honestly, it worked better than I expected.

Once I found a parking spot, I turned on the system, followed the prompts, and let the GMC Acadia AT4 handle the rest. Watching it park itself was surprisingly satisfying. It felt less like a gimmick and more like having an extra set of eyes to help me park. It also helps when pulling out of some spaces, which is another thoughtful feature that makes daily driving easier.

I used it several times during the week while running errands, going out to eat, and going to the movies. Each time, it made me feel more confident. I’ll still park myself most of the time, but knowing it’s there makes driving a big SUV less intimidating.

8. The AT4 Lives Up to Its Name

The side profile of the 2026 GMC Acadia AT4 off-road

What I liked about the GMC Acadia AT4 is that it’s more than just a rugged-looking trim. It comes standard with all-wheel drive, GMC’s Active Torque Control, an off-road suspension, all-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, and those signature red tow hooks. Even better, the current AT4 keeps the third row, so you don’t have to pick between family practicality and adventure.

Terrain Mode is exclusive to the AT4 and is optimized for very low-speed off-road driving over challenging terrain. I took it off-road, and that’s when these upgrades really made sense. I didn’t tackle extreme trails, but I did drive on dirt roads and uneven ground to see what it could handle. The Acadia felt stable and confident; the suspension handled bumps well, and once I was back on pavement, it returned to being a quiet, comfortable highway cruiser.

9. It Never Felt Like a Big SUV

It felt like the perfect size

For a three-row SUV, one thing surprised me throughout the week: it never felt big.

Whether I was navigating busy parking lots, driving through town, or driving down the highway, the GMC Acadia felt easy to maneuver. Visibility is excellent, the steering feels light and predictable, and all of the technology, from the digital rearview mirror to Automatic Park Assist, works together to make driving feel less intimidating.

That’s what stood out to me most after several days behind the wheel. The Acadia gives you the space and ability of a larger SUV without always reminding you of its size. Instead, it feels easy to use and confidence-boosting, which is exactly what I’d want if I were looking for a family vehicle.

10. Mom-approved safety features.

The rear cargo space of the 2026 GMC Acadia AT4 full of groceries

If safety is a concern, not to worry. Safety remains a priority for the 2026 GMC Acadia, with an expansive list of more than 19 standard safety and driver assistance features. As a mom, this always makes me feel more confident about the car I’m driving, especially with my kids in the back.

If you have a teen driver, there is a setting to make sure they cannot start the car without their seatbelt on. There is also a warning system to check the back seats so no kids or pets are mistakenly left behind.

The Acadia Felt Like a Metaphor

It’s all grown up, just like my little girl

Every manufacturer can tell you how much horsepower an SUV has or how much cargo space it offers. But numbers don’t tell you what it’s like to spend a whole week with it. Driving on the highway, helping your daughter move into a new apartment, running errands, going out for dinner, catching a movie, trying almost every tech feature, and taking a detour off-road just because you can.

That’s how I got to know the 2026 GMC Acadia AT4. As any parent knows, helping your child get settled for their senior year of college is exciting, emotional, and a reminder that time goes by too quickly. Thankfully, getting there was one less thing to worry about.

The Acadia handled everything I needed. It made long drives more relaxing with Super Cruise, impressed me with its thoughtful technology, handled some off-road fun with confidence, and had plenty of room for everything we picked up along the way. When I climbed out at the end of the week, my biggest takeaway wasn’t a horsepower figure or a feature list.

It was this: The 2026 GMC Acadia AT4 has become exactly the kind of SUV I think many families want. It’s comfortable without feeling too soft, capable without trying too hard, and full of technology that actually makes daily life easier.

And after a week of real-life mom duty, I’d say that’s what makes the 2026 GMC Acadia AT4 all grown up, just like my baby girl.